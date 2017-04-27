Auditor submits V’ACTE reports to state’s Auditor General, AZ Dept. of Education

COTTONWOOD – Though making improvements is now the mantra at Valley Academy of Career and Technical Education, making good on past errors is also expected.

That is why Heinfeld, Meech and Company auditor and CPA Michael Lauzon submitted recent audit reports to both the Arizona Auditor General and the Arizona Department of Education on March 31.

Once the reports were submitted to the Auditor General and ADOE, final copies were provided to Valley Academy staff, Lauzon explained.

Despite 47 negative marks in the 259-point audit, both Lauzon and V’ACTE spoke in the proactive moving forward.

“Tell us why we’re bad,” V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir told Lauzon in March. “And tell us what we can do to fix things.”

As he reviewed the audit’s findings, Lauzon told both V’ACTE management and board members that he believes the career and technical education program “is moving to take steps [to fix things].”

An auditor is responsible for verifying the effectiveness of a business’s internal controls. If the auditor finds any incidents that suggest mismanagement, waste or fraud, the audit must be reported.

After an audit, the auditor will provide a formal opinion – either modified or unmodified – based on the records analyzed in the audit.

The best review possible on an audit is an unmodified opinion, meaning that financial statements are materially free of misstatement due to fraud or error.

Lauzon’s audit was not able to offer an opinion, meaning he could not be certain whether financial statements were materially free of misstatement due to fraud or error.

Wednesday, Weir said that two of the 47 negatives “have already been fixed.”

“[The auditor] said that it takes time to make these changes,” Weir said. “We’ll be fixing things this next year, there will be fewer negatives. And the year after that, even fewer.”

