Camp Verde softball and baseball earn top 4 state tournament seeds

Camp Verde High baseball and softball teams both earned No. 4 seeds in the 2A state tournaments.
No. 4 Camp Verde softball (18-8, 9-1 Central) will face No. 13 Arizona College Prep (14-4, 8-2 Metro South) on Friday at 7:45 p.m. at Rose Mofford Softball Complex in Phoenix
Last season the Lady Cowboys made it to the Division IV state championship game.
On the baseball side, No. 4 Camp Verde (25-3, 7-1 Central)plays No. 13 Miami (16-11, 8-2 South) on May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Goodyear Baseball Complex in Goodyear.
In 2016, the Cowboys made it to the Division IV quarterfinals.
