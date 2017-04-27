Cowboys walk off with win on senior night

Camp Verde High baseball celebrated senior night with a bang, getting a walk off extra inning win to take the Central Region and likely secure a top four seed.

The No. 4 Cowboys (25-3, 7-1 Central) avenged their road loss to No. 6 Northland Prep by beating the Spartans 6-5 in 9 innings on Tuesday night.

While Camp Verde blew a 4-1 lead in the 7th inning and fell behind 5-4 in the 9th, the Cowboys rallied to get the memorable win.

“It’s huge, I think it’s almost better than getting the 4-1 win in the bottom of the 7th,” said senior Ryan Cain. “Getting this 9 inning game, they tie it up, we fight back. I mean it’s better to get this win on a close game, have the errors because it shows that we’re never done fighting. This group of seniors has something special about them and we’re never done fighting.”

With two outs and the bases loaded in the bottom of the 9th, Camp Verde John Castillo hit a walk off double. He said that yes, he did fantasize about a situation like that as a kid.

“It feels indescribable,” Castillo said. “It was amazing and it just felt so good to get that and just on a good note like that on this field.”

Castillo and senior Wyatt Howe led the Cowboys with two hits each and senior Carson Zale also had a double.

Zale pitched 6 innings, gave up 1 earned run, struck out 8 and walked 2. Howe got the win, pitching 3 innings, giving up 1 earned run and striking out 3.

Camp Verde outhit Northland Prep 10-9.

“Both teams were pretty evenly matched and got kinda lucky and came out on top there,” said Camp Verde head coach Will Davis.

It was a memorable night for the Cowboys’ 10 seniors as they went from 5-19-1 their freshman year to champions.

Davis said it was Camp Verde’s first region title in like 18 years.

“It’s been a great team of hard working boys,” Davis said. “They won four games their freshman year, 10 games their sophomore year, 14 their junior year and 15 this year now so they did a great job of progress, working hard to get where they’re at It’s a great credit to them.”

Cain’s parents brought in a Little League photo as the seniors have played together since tee ball.

“They brought in a picture of us in Little League when we went to the state playoffs,” Cain said. “It has all of us on there, a couple of them moved, one’s not playing, you know whatever but the core of us are still there and it shows from Little League. That’s how tight we are.”

Now the Cowboys turn their attention to the state tournament. The bracket was not available at press time but they open the 2A state tournament on May 5 at Goodyear Baseball Complex in Goodyear.

Davis thinks break will help Cowboys, the winners of six straight and 10 of their last 11, as they came out tight against the Spartans.

“These guys beating us up there acted not very classy and when they did, these guys wanted it so bad that I think they tightened themselves up a lot plus it was their last game at home ever and so there was a lot of things that added to it,” Davis said. “I don’t think it’s gonna be so difficult when we get to the playoffs I think we’ll have a big deep breath between now and then to settle down.”

Northland Prep beat Camp Verde 3-2 in Flagstaff on April 7. Going into the senior night game, the Spartans were ranked one spot ahead of the Cowboys.

“We wanted this game more than anything and we came out a little tight, a little stressed out but we fought through, came out on top,” Castillo said.

Now after playing 13 years together, the Cowboy seniors will have one last ride together, one that they hopes ends May 13 at Maryvale Baseball Stadium in Phoenix.

“We don’t have a single senior that’s a transfer, nothing, they’re all home town Camp Verde boys,” Cain said. “We’re here to take care of business. We’ve been in this a long time together.”