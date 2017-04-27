Obituary: Reverend Gary Dean Payne

In loving memory of Reverend Gary Dean Payne, who resided in Cottonwood, AZ. Born May 15th, 1940 in Phoenix, AZ & passed away April 21 2017 at the age of 76. Is survived by his sister, 5 children and 4 grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday April 29th @ 1 pm at New Beginnings Church of Nazarene in Camp Verde, 644 South 7th Street, Camp Verde, AZ. Please forward any donations to Pastor Ralph Belzer.

