Obituary: Ronald Wathogoma

Ronald Wathogoma, age 76, of Clarkdale, passed away on April 24, in Clarkdale. He was born June 13, 1940 in Phoenix, AZ, to Clarence and Annie Wathogoma. Worked for Pheleps Dodge Corporation 27 years from 1958 to 1985, Yavapai-Apache Nation Sand and Rock and the Grand Canyon Railroad. Ronald also enjoyed playing the guitar.

Ronald is preceded in death by his daughter, Stacy Ellen Wathogoma.



He is survived by his wife, Mary, of 53 years; son Terrence Albert Wathogoma of Camp Verde; daughters Maureen Romero of Camp Verde, and Debbie Wathogoma of Clarkdale; his brother, Roger Watmogoma of Camp Verde; and sister, Norma Bennett of Clarkdale; 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Thursday, April 27, 2017 and services will be held on Friday, April 28th at 10 am at Westcott Funeral Home 1013 E. Mingus Ave. Cottonwood Arizona 86326.

Information provided by survivors.