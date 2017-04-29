Annual meeting a look back, and forward, for VOCA

On Saturday, April 15 VOCA held its Annual Membership Meeting. Approximately 75 people attended the meeting at the VOCA community center.



The results of the election for the two new board members were announced along with the By-Law and Master Declaration amendments that were put forth for membership vote.

The financial statements of the association were presented and an overview of last year’s actions of the board, capital improvements, and an outline for the coming year was presented. The meetings conclude with a membership open forum.

Among the highlights of the past year for VOCA was the membership passing of an amendment to limit short-term rental to 30 days or more. The tennis courts were reconstructed with a state of the art “post tension concrete” construction that should last well over 20 years with little or no upkeep.



Participation in tennis and pickleball are booming and the new courts are a big hit. The Oakcreek Country Club golf operation had a very successful year.



The golf course is in wonderful condition and was voted #1 golf course in 2016 by Arizona Golf. Financially the golf operation, headed by Bill Czekai, was profitable and contributed to VOCA’s overall strong financial picture for the past year.



Lastly the Board recognized Joe Jansen and Rob Schaefer for their outstanding service to the Board. Joe served five years and Rob the last three. Each made valuable contributions to VOCA and their service and commitment were much appreciated.



Greg Mann and Cal Wood were elected to three-year terms to the VOCA board. Greg moved to the VOCA community in 2016 after living in various Arizona locations for the past 20 years.



He stated that he and his wife felt that the Village of Oak Creek and VOCA were the best area to retire in the nation. Greg has been active in other HOA’s, serving on boards of directors and heading committees.

Cal Wood has been a resident of VOCA since 2013 after moving from Asheville, North Carolina. An avid golfer, Cal was the 2016 Oakcreek Country Club Men’s Club Champion. A graduate from the University of North Carolina with an Economics degree, he brings solid business acumen to his new position on the Board. We welcome both Greg and Cal.

The Board recommended the passing of two Master Declaration amendments and five By-Law changes and membership approval for exploring and possibly selling a five-acre VOCA owned parcel along Verde Valley School Road.



Ballots were distributed to all 2,345 members of VOCA for their vote; 735 ballots were received, which more than established a quorum, and seven of the eight proposals passed.



Following the reading of the results of the two elections the floor was opened to the Members Forum. Many points of view were presented and spirited discussion ensued. Membership involvement in committees and Board Meeting participation were lacking throughout the year. Ideas were presented to get more membership involvement, which the Board will pursue. One idea that the Board has adopted as a trial will be to start the monthly Board Meeting at a later time so more people will have an opportunity to attend. The next scheduled Board Meeting will be May 24th at a new time of 6 pm. I encourage VOCA members of attend and contribute their opinion to the VOCA community.

