Becky Rubin Wins President’s Cup!

Oakcreek Country Club Women’s Golf Association held its two-day low net tournament March 28th and April 4th.

The tournament had three flights with winners in each flight and the overall President’s Cup winner which went to Becky Rubin.

Lori Zaun took flight 1 with a net score of 148 and Donna Cantello placed second with a 149 (she kept saying, I only needed a couple of putts to drop in). Flight 2 was won by Michelle Stoor (who IS the OCCWGA President) with a 145, seconded by Barbara Erickson with a 151.

Flight 3 was the big winner with Barbara Gordon scoring a 146 and Kay Klein a 153 for second place. But the overall President’s Cup winner was Becky Rubin who scored a 134! We congratulate Becky and all the winners for having fun while striking the ball straight down the fairway!