Big Park Community School Butterfly Garden wins awards

The Arizona Federation of Garden Clubs selected the Sedona Area Garden Club for an award of $1000 in recognition of their commitment to restore the Butterfly Garden at Big Park Community School as an educational tool.



The pollinator garden was originally conceived and created by SAGC in 2003, accompanying a fourth grade BPCS classroom program called “From Seeds to Trees”.

The first requirement for the Million Pollinator Garden Challenge award application was for each of the 35 SAGC members to register their home garden at share.pollinator.org and pledge to plant a new pollinator plant and send a photo of it to AFGC.

In addition, SAGC had to initiate or rehabilitate a community garden project, determine the budget and document the work plans. SAGC enthusiastically chose to rehabilitate the Big Park Butterfly Garden.

Members have already worked many hours to rake leaves, pull weeds, prune trees and plants, repair the irrigation system, and refurbish the hardscape. SAGC will also add a butterfly house, refinish the kids’ outdoor furniture, and add educational signage. Total projected costs are $3000, in addition to the 250+ woman-hours invested by club volunteers.

SAGC members encourage all community members to register their gardens and join them in embracing the Million Pollinator Challenge, a national program designed to increase pollinator plants to help revive the health of bees, butterflies, birds, bats and other pollinators across the country.

Juanita Peterson, President, leads SAGC. Co-chairs of the Butterfly Garden Committee include Betty Loos, Jennifer Moreland, and Jan Billiam, all Master Gardeners of the University of Arizona Yavapai County Extension Program.

The completion date of the Big Park Community School Butterfly Garden is May 2018.