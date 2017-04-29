Big Park School plans open house, pre-school through 6th-grade registration

Registration for preschool through grade 6 at Big Park Community School will be held through May 5, 2017. Big Park Community School is in the process of becoming an International Baccalaureate (IB) program.
Big Park Community School provides a challenging curriculum and holds students to high expectations.
For an extra dose of fun, an Activities Fair and Open House will be held Thursday, May 4, from 4:30pm-6:30pm on the school grounds. There will be a bouncy house, classroom tours, summer activity sign-ups, music and food available for purchase with a Cinco de Mayo theme.
The first day of school is Wednesday, August 9, 2017. Students need to be 3 years old for the Preschool, and 5 years old by September 1, 2017 to enroll in Kindergarten.
Contact the school office for more information at (928) 204-6501.
