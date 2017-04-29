Camera buffs: Yavapai Library Network offers resources

Whether you’re a camera buff or simply like to admire photos taken by others, the Yavapai Library Network (YLN) offers a wealth of resources to help you appreciate the wonders of photography. May is National Photo Month and a great time to see what YLN has to offer.

An online search of the YLN catalog produced 6,956 results about photography. While this number seems overwhelming, it’s possible to limit your search results.

For example, the subject of landscape photography resulted in 275 items. A search for Ansel Adams, the famous American photographer and conservationist, listed 98 resources including print books, an e-book, VHS tapes and DVDs.

If you’re interested in taking a photography class online, sign up using the library database Universal Class. To register for a self-paced, continuing education course, you will need your library card and pin number.

Five photography courses are listed: Digital Photography 101, Photography 101: Beginner to Intermediate, Digital Photography with the iPhone, Photoshop Elements 101 and Photoshop Elements Version 7.0 (or earlier). You may earn continuing education credits, and the classes are FREE.

Another library database called Zinio for Libraries offers full-color digital magazines for anytime, anywhere reading. The Library’s collection of popular digital magazines includes both new and backlist titles with no holds, no checkout periods and no limits.



Photography magazines available to view on your desktop computer or download to the Zinio mobile app include Digital Photography, Digital Photography Pro, Outdoor Photography, Popular Photography and Shutterfly.

For National Photo Month, the Library is hosting the Arizona Humanities program The Woman Who Shot Cowboys: Rodeo Photographer Louise L. Serpa on Monday, May 8, at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene, 55 Rojo Drive in the Village of Oak Creek. Louise Serpa was the first woman to venture inside the arena to shoot some of the most amazing photographs of rodeo action. The dust and dirt of the rodeo arena became Louise’s lifeblood for almost 50 years. She never missed shooting the Tucson Rodeo from 1963 through 2011.

This program, generously funded by Arizona Humanities and Friends of the Sedona Library, is free and open to the public.