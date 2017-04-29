The Collective Sedona planting edible gardens for community’s enjoyment

By JACKIE SUMMITT

Marketing Coordinator

The Collective Sedona

The Collective Sedona are proud to announce an innovative edible garden project that will bring organic fruits, vegetables and herbs to beds dispersed throughout the property … AND they will be free for visitors to pick and enjoy, as they explore the shops and restaurants.

They have enlisted the skills of groundskeeper Daniel Wallace, who will plant and oversee the development of the gardens. With 15-years experience, Daniel most recently helped plant and manage a large private ranch filled with grapevines, orchards and organic gardens. The gardens at The Collective Sedona will be overflowing with buttery lettuce, eggplants, cherry tomatoes, purple carrots, watermelon and honeydew, squash, zucchini, cucumbers, bell and chili peppers, artichokes, okra, thorn-less blackberries, popcorn (a variety of corn perfect for popping), apple trees and a variety of herbs.

Over the last year, Thomas McPherson, owner of The Collective Sedona, focused on Phase One of the property’s redevelopment which included finishing all deferred maintenance, programming all spaces and finishing build-outs. The edible gardens project is part of Phase Two, which focuses on the beautification of the property, including an emphasis on sustainability. There are plans for a solar power array and a gray water system in the future. “We want to activate the community,” said McPherson. “If you want to come hang out at the Collective, you can grab an apple off a tree and listen to live music, it’s really about changing the paradigm, changing how people interact with the environment.”

Planting is currently underway, and the gardens should be ready to pick and enjoy this July and August. For all the latest updates on the progress of the gardens, visit The Collective Sedona Facebook page.