Election season for Sedona Village Business Association

Something to think about: We will be electing our new board at our May meeting (May 16 at 4 p.m. at the Hilton). If you are interested in helping the Village residents and businesses, please consider running. Please email me at sbarrett_ea@msn.com with your name, contact information, and what it is about the business association interests you. We will be electing 4 new board members for 2-year terms.



If you want to help out, but don’t want that kind of commitment, we would love to have you help out with a special event or help on one of the committees -- membership, special events, mixers, or transportation.

Our new brochures are available now and are in many local businesses. If you would like to display these great brochures in your business, they are available at Sedona Digs on 179. These brochures promote both local businesses and tourist businesses.

Because both The Collective and the Rotary plan to have Oktoberfest, we have decided to host a spring event in 2018. Stay tuned for details.

We are moving ahead with our mixer, hoping to have the first one in June. They will give business owners an opportunity to get to know other business owners in the Sedona Village. Look for details in our next column or on our website: ww.sedonavillagebusinessassociation.org.



If you are not a member, but are interested in joining, you can also do that on our website.

As always, we are also looking for volunteers to help with our member recruiting and special events. You could volunteer as little as one hour a month. If you are interested in helping grow our membership, please contact me at sbarrett_ea@msn.com. For special events, contact Rebecca Miller, 928-284-0966.



Our goal is to promote the businesses in the Village and to create a vibrant community. If you have suggestions as to how we can accomplish this goal, please contact Sandy Barrett, sbarrett_ea@msn.com. Please join us and find out what is going on in Sedona Village. The next meeting will be May 16, 2017 at 4 p.m. at the Hilton.