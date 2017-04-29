Enrollment begins for Emerson Theater Summer Youth Theater Camp

A six-week Summer Youth Theatre Camp for ages 4 -17 will be held at the Sedona United Methodist Church from June 19-29, 2017. Activities Include: Acting, improv, lighting design, costume design, arts & crafts, creative writing, directing, day trips, workshops and more!

$595 Per Child, Scholarships available.



A 10-percent early-bird discount is offered for registration before May 19th. For Registration Call (860) 705-9711 until 6/5/2017