Fall Festival fundraiser planned for Big Park School

And what a festival it will be, to be sponsored by the Sedona Rotary Club, The Collective, Sedona Golf Resort and Sedona Helicopter Tours.

Community volunteers, together with the new Sedona Rotary International chapter in the Village, are organizing a major event to build Village community spirit, to support our Big Park School, and to promote the local businesses making donations for the Live and Silent Auction.

The FALL FESTIVAL FUNDRAISER will commence in September with a series of neighborhood parties with volunteer hosts offering refreshments and appetizers.



Approximately 300 people are expected to attend.

Then, on FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6, Sedona Rotary International will host a party at The Collective’s Vista Hall. The party will feature a Live Auction (African Safari, Food and Wine Pairing Dinners, Helicopter Rides and Ski Resort Lodging), a Silent Auction with over 100 items from our regional vendors, catering by J Wine Bistro, wine donated by Chateau Ste. Michelle, and keyboard performances by our own Village pianist Joe Bongiorno. The PSTA of Big Park Community School will be hosting a “kids night in” at the school with pizza and a movie or craft projects from 5:30 – 8:30 pm. so parents and teachers are able to attend the Party at Vista Hall.

On SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7, THE SEDONA GOLF RESORT will host a helicopter (donated by Sedona Helicopter Tours) ball drop on the driving range about 1 pm.



Numbered balls will sell for $20 each. When the balls are dropped from the helicopter, the owner of the ball that ends up in the hole will receive a fantastic prize. Maybe a weekend for two at a beautiful resort.

On SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7, at THE SEDONA GOLF RESORT, there will be putting contests between 9:00 am – 12:30 pm. One putting green will be for children 12 and under and an adult contest on the other putting green.



Low score for five holes will be awarded a great gift. You can try as many times as you wish, $10 per adult and $5 for children per round of 5 holes.



And finally, on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7 and SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8, Rotary volunteers and the SEDONA GOLF RESORT will sponsor a Hole-in-One Contest with a prize of $100,000.