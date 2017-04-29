Free BBQ at Kiwanis Park promises fun, food, music and more May 13

In what has become a tradition of celebrating friendship, family, community and the coming summer, Sedona and Village of Oak Creek neighbors will gather together for a good ole fashioned Community BBQ, free to all, on Saturday, May 13th, Noon to 4pm, at Kiwanis Park on Bell Rock Blvd.

Organizers Damian Bruno and Danielle Giann of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Andrew Bailor of State Farm and Omar Kenney of Bay Equity Home Lending are more excited than ever to provide this event for their community.

Andrew will once again be manning the BBQ Grill and serving delicious hamburgers, hot dogs and bratwursts. Fruit, salad, sides and water will also be provided. An exciting new addition to the treats this year will be complimentary ice cream from Walters Ice Cream & Hot Dog store here in the Village. Hopefully there will also be an appearance from Walter the Dog -- keep an eye out for him!

For the kids, there will be bouncy houses, face painting and other fun... and did we mention ... free ice cream!

Several non-profits will also be in attendance including the Rotary Club of Sedona Village, The Sedona Humane Society and The Yavapai Food Bank.

The Rotary Club of Sedona Village will be signing up children five and under for their Imagination Library free book program. Children registered in the program receive an age-appropriate book every month in the mail from the Imagination Library collection.

The Sedona Humane Society will be in full force in their SHHS Adoption RV!! Please make sure to visit and support your local Humane Society.

The Yavapai Food Bank will also be signing up new donors for the GREEN BAG program which fights to decrease food insecurity in Yavapai County. The Village has consistently been the largest contributor of GREEN BAGS in the Verde Valley a designation that the community should be proud to continue to support.

Supporting the Community BBQ are returning sponsors Snap Fitness, Weber’s IGA and Yavapai Title along with two new local sponsors, JWine Bistro and Sedona Skin & Wax.

So, come on down for a day of friends, family and community; visit with your neighbors and enjoy free food, music, fun and more!

Circle the date on your calendars: May 13th Saturday from Noon - 4PM at Kiwanis Park, on Bell Rock Blvd in the Village of Oak Creek. For further information about the BBQ, please visit the Facebook event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/157335064773684.