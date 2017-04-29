History, Hilarity and Heartbreak: A new book of local history by Loretta Benore

Loretta Benore wrote the popular “In Days of Yore” column for The Villager for roughly 10 years, and has now published a new book based upon many of those stories from the early days in Big Park and Sedona, “History, Hilarity and Heartbreak”.



Here she describes it:

The book is a compilation of ten plus years of research and writing about this “woo-woo” country we call Sedona. Starting with tough individuals like Jim Thompson who, as an early teenager, ran away from home in Ireland in the mid-19th century to the new-agers who were enthralled during the Harmonic Convergence of the 1980s, Red Rock Country welcomed them all. I thought this wealth of history had to be shared with the masses of folks who came to live or at least visit this intriguing place.

Most history books are pretty dull. If your high school history classes were anything like mine, history was the last thing to interest you. (Fortunately, I had great history professors in college.)



These Sedona characters were something else. What I set out to do was make these folks and these events fun! I wrote them in a light-hearted, slightly gossipy tone. Everything is true and factual. But it’s fun to read. At least that’s what I’ve been told.



Surely, most residents and visitors had no idea that the Federal government never really liked Arizona (it still doesn’t). The Feds in Washington refused to recognize Arizona as a federal territory until after Jefferson Davis — in the early years of the Civil War -- made it an official territory of the Confederate States of America.



Whoops! The boys in D.C. made haste to correct their error.

I am not a bra-burning feminist—does that expression date me? But I was always frustrated by the way women got short shrift in the history of the settlement of the West.



I made it a point to search out and write about these gals, both the good and the bad. And even the bad had a good reason for being bad.

The purpose of my work was to have some fun, both for me writing it and for others to read it. The stories are short, none more than three pages. They are about real people and real events. Because I have been a docent at the Sedona Heritage Museum since it opened in 1998, I have had access not only to a wealth of archival material, but to a number of the characters who were still active and thriving over those years. I was really blessed. And I wanted to share it with others.

I have signed all the rights to this book over to the Sedona Historical Society/Sedona Heritage Museum to be an ongoing fundraiser for them. So any incoming revenue will help keep the organization going.