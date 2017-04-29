Missoula Children's Theatre to present Rapunzel June 5-10

Sedona’s 30th annual tuition free, Missoula Children’s Theatre will be Rapunzel held June 5-10, 2017 at Verde Valley School’s Brady Hall, 3511 Verde Valley School Road, Sedona, Az.
Registration starts at 9 am, Monday June 5, auditions at 10 am, Monday, June 5. Shows will be at 3 pm and 5:30 pm Saturday, June 10th. 1st graders to 12th graders welcome.
Sponsored by Verde Valley School, Pago’s Pizzeria and Rotary Club of Sedona and Village Satellite.
