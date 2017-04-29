Mother’s Day Art Show to benefit animal welfare

Red Rose Inspiration For Animals has been promoting Art Shows to benefit animal welfare since the fall 2009. Red Rose provides many free services throughout the community such as spay and neuter, sponsoring homeless pet owners, and assisting pet owners that are financially in over 75 felines/canines without a facility, many surrendered out of desperation.



Red Rose also has a division called Raven Pines Dog Rescue that focuses on rehabilitation of those who have suffered emotional or physical abuse helping them to become adoptable and a sanctuary for those that are not.

The last show of the spring season, Mother’s Day weekend May 13 and 14th will feature four very special artists that love animals, held exclusively at the Olde Sedona Bar and Grill and Redrock Precision Motors at 1405 West Hwy 89A. These shows are the only ones benefitting animal welfare, and are not affiliated with any other events or shows.

Jenny Emminger loves clay and the process, as it uses all the elements of earth, air, fire and water. Jenny uses a signature process making clay to mimic the red rocks of Sedona.

Jenny’s partner Bear Schutz also displays the most interesting guitars made of “upcycled” materials using recycled and repurposed materials. They are works of art and fully functional.

Christine Bendele works with gemstones and jewelry. Realizing jewelry is very personal and it makes you feel beautiful as well as promoting personal power. She uses natural gemstones, pearls, natural leather, sterling silver, copper, brass and niobium. Her techniques are wire wrapping, hand knotted silk and macramé.

Karen Hammer also known as the Crimson Fairy is a stained glass and jewelry artist who also specializes in upcycling. With bracelets made from old belts and scrap leather. Fired flies from bullet shells left behind in the desert. Karen continues to explore different ways to use her glass and beads to create her Dragonflies, Hummingbirds, Butterflies, Farias and beyond.



The show is from 10 am to 5 pm and offers free admission and live music performed by Singer and Songwriter Gina Machovina, a classically trained guitarist who has been performing for over 30 years. For more information: info@redroseinspiration.org or visit www.redroseinspiration.org