New organization dedicated to saving Red Rocks

Save Our Ancient Redrocks (SOAR) has taken on the effort to establish permanent protection status for 80,000 acres of the Red Rock Ranger District of the Coconino National Forest. SOAR is a non-profit 501c-3 that supports all efforts to permanently protect public lands that are beautiful, fragile and threatened. SOAR endeavors to financially help the Red Rock Ranger District protect its natural and cultural resources as well as monitor those in government and in the public sector who seek to privatize these public lands for commercial gain.

Increasing development, population growth, recreational activity, climate change and a decades-long drought have led citizens in the Greater Sedona area on a quest for stronger, more permanent protection of the extraordinary natural habitat and historical human artifacts found in the Coconino National Forest’s Red Rock Ranger District.



This area already receives more visitors than any other forest district in the United States, more than even the Grand Canyon. People the world over flock to “Red Rock Country” for its breathtaking vistas of the multi-colored, naturally sculpted cliffs, canyons and waterways, alive with unique flora and fauna, amazing antiquities, and inspiring trails and walkways.

Since 2006, a National Scenic Area designation was sought, which was to end, once and for all, land trades for commercial development of the area. And for the past two years, concerned local citizens have sought, for the same reason, protection under a National Monument designation. SOAR will continue the fight to save the extraordinary Red Rocks and watersheds of the Coconino National Forest from further development and desecration.