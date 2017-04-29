Oakcreek 'Men's Club' sets course for ambitious year of golf

“The Men’s Club” is already under a full head of steam for 2017! The Oakcreek Country Club Men’s Golf Association (OCCMGA), also known as The Men’s Club, is the largest (about 240 members) and oldest (49 years) golf league at the Oakcreek Country Club (OCC). Each Wednesday is Men’s Day when the weekly Men’s Club game is played. In addition to Men’s Day, there are many other Men’s Club groups and games throughout the week, i.e., the Tuesday Game, the Rejects, the Royal and Ancients, and more.

The executive officers of the Men’s Club are: Joe Mazza, president; Brian Smith, vice-president; Terry Sidwell, treasurer; and Andy Scanlon, secretary. Committee chairs are: Jim Bedore, tournament chairman; Allan Larson and John Hogsett, Handicap Committee representatives; Brian Smith and George Shelley, Greens Committee representatives; and Dave Whisner, webmaster.

Joe Mazza, OCCMGA President, the Board of Directors and committee chairs are working hard to make this year one of the most enjoyable in the club’s history. The Board feels it is a pretty easy sell to get members involved in the Men’s Club’s weekly games given the pristine condition of the golf course.

Tournament chairman, Jim Bedore, has prepared a full slate of diverse weekly games, which includes team and individual competitions. The schedule includes four major tournament championships —T he Masters, Member-Member, Match Play and the President’s Cup. All Men’s Club tournaments are designed to accommodate golfers of all handicap levels.

The weekly game schedule is posted in the OCC Pro Shop on the Men’s Club bulletin board. It’s also on the Oakcreek Country Club website (www.oakcreekcc.com) under the “Men’s Club” menu tab.

For more information about the Men’s Club and its activities, contact any member of the OCCMGA board. Their telephone numbers and e-mail addresses may be found on the Oakcreek Country Club website (www.oakcreekcc.com) under the “Men’s Club” menu tab.