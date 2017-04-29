Obituary: Maureen Teresa Evans

Maureen Teresa Evans, 73, returned to her heavenly home on April 8, 2017. She died of natural causes in Phoenix, Arizona, after a brave battle with illness. Her devotion to her family and her faith in her Heavenly Father serve as an inspiration to the many loved ones she left behind.



Maureen was born to Carlton Bartholomew Fahey and Zaida Teresa Wilcox Fahey, in Ogdensburg, New York, on December 27, 1943. She was blessed with a large and loving family; one of nine siblings.

Maureen loved the Verde Valley. As a young, courageous, widowed mother of three (3) children, Maureen cited Camp Verde as their future home. She and her children took many round-trips, through Arizona, visiting family and friends. She fixed her eyes upon the beauty of the Verde Valley, saying aloud, “Someday, we are going to live there”. Maureen stayed true to that promise. She was a resident of Camp Verde, Arizona for over thirty-seven (37) years. All of her children still reside in the Verde Valley.



Maureen was a very kind and generous person. She was full of smiles, quick to laugh and lend her sense of humor. She deeply adored her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She loved animals and animals drawn by her gentle spirit, loved her in return. Horseback riding was one of her favorite pastimes, a pastime she desperately tried to hold on too. She was a gifted and talented writer of story, poetry and of song. She enjoyed the fine arts, bestowing her love and her talent for music and art onto her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is dearly missed by her loved ones, who celebrate the truth that she is at peace with her Heavenly Father. May she once again be free to ride a trusty stead and take pleasure in the gallop. May she raise her beautiful voice and sing with the angels. May she once again eat crab-cakes with her beloved husband John Dennis Evans.

Maureen is survived by her son Mark Dennis Evans, and daughters Mary Denise Evans Hudson, and Gail Kathleen Evans Phelps; her daughter-in-law Amy R. Evans, and sons-in-law Allan A. Hudson, and Brian T. Phelps; her grandchildren Brianne D. Fiscor, Mallory M. Phelps, Stephanie J. Phelps, Austin Allan Hudson, Jacob J.M. Phelps and Ryan C. Hudson; her great-grandchildren Jonas Phelps, Wyatt Fiscor and Maizy Fiscor; her sisters Kathleen Priddis, and Mary Guth; her brothers Timothy Fahey, Patrick Fahey, Daniel Fahey, and Brian Metz; as well as her sister-in-law, Gail Evans Turney (sister of John Dennis Evans). She is preceded in death by her husband John Dennis Evans, her parents Carlton and Zaida Fahey, and two brothers, Carlton (Buddy) Fahey and Michael Fahey.

There will be a memorial service Mass held for Maureen on May 13, 2017, at 11:00 am, at the St. Frances Cabrini Catholic Church, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Maureen’s remains will be buried with her husband John D. Evans in Meadowridge Memorial Park, Elkridge Maryland.

Please feel free to share a memory of Maureen by note to her family: M. Evans c/o G. Phelps, PO Box 1541, Camp Verde, AZ 86322

In honor of Maureen and her caring and generous spirit, memorial contributions may be made to: St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance, 2831 N 31st Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85009, or the Adopt-a-Family Program, c/o Camp Verde Kiwanis Club, PO Box 974, Camp Verde AZ 86322. Please note in your contribution that it is made in: Memory of Maureen T. Evans.

