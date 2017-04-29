Two big events on calendar at Big Park Community School

Big Park Community School is abuzz with end of year activities. Two special events are just around the corner and we hope you’ll join us at Big Park for some of the fun!

• Our Cinco de Mayo Fiesta is on Thursday, May 4th, 4:30 – 6:30pm. This is a fun, festive and informational evening – and offers a perfect opportunity for people to see the new Big Park and learn about our emerging International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program (PYP). 6th grade student ambassadors will provide classroom tours and staff members will be available to answer questions. Our annual Activities Fair also takes place this evening, where families can learn about kids’ camps, classes and programs in the area. Join us for an authentic Mexican dinner, prepared and served by some of our own Big Park families - $10/adults and $5/kids. 100% of the proceeds from this dinner will benefit the students at Big Park. With all of this plus music, bounce houses and a student council bake sale, there is something for everyone! A big thank you to Village Landscaping and Maintenance, The Desert Quail Inn, Los Betos, Safeway and many of our families!

• The Big Park Community School Fun Run takes place at the school field on Wednesday, May 10th at 9am. Wear your teal colors! Grab your friends and neighbors! Bring your umbrellas (shhhh – it’s for a special surprise)! Come on over to the Big Park field to cheer for the kids and/or join them for the run.



All of our 220 K-6th students will participate in the Fun Run and are raising money for our school. Students are seeking donations between now and the May 10th run. Rather than a traditional “pledge” that is collected upon completion of laps, students are seeking a flat donation, which is collected up front. Upon receiving each donation, students pledge to then “earn” the donation by walking or running 30 minutes at the May 10th Fun Run.

100% of event proceeds will stay at Big Park Community School and will be used to purchase technology and classroom supplies to support our emerging International Baccalaureate (IB) Primary Years Program (PYP).

Please help us meet our $20,000 goal by making a tax-deductible donation, payable to Big Park Community School PTSA. Connect directly with Big Park students to pay by cash or check; go to bigparkfunrun.com to pay online with a credit card. The Fun Run includes a fundraising competition, so it’s best to make your donation on behalf of a student. If you don’t know a student, but wish to donate, search for “Paws,” our new school mascot, when paying online. You can also drop your donation at our front office, or mail it to Big Park PTSA, 25 W. Saddlehorn Rd., Sedona, AZ 86351.

Please contact info@bigparkptsa.com to inquire about volunteering. We need people to help set up and tear down the event and to count laps. Thank you to our event sponsors!