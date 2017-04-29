Young Life the path to a fulfilled life for Emily Bailey

“Young Life saved...” She paused, processing what she had almost said. A smile broke out and she continued, “Yes.... Young Life saved my life.”

Emily Bailey’s mom was an alcoholic, which caused Dad to avoid being around. Midway through third grade Dad took a job in Sedona and they checked Mom into rehab. Emily’s older brother and sister (Raymond and Rachelle), had been her and her sister Karli’s primary care givers up to that point. Emily said her mom came home a new person. “Before, when I was in the room with her, it was like I wasn’t there. After, she became the picture perfect mom. She did everything. She’s amazing. I don’t really see her as my mom; she’s my best friend!”

Emily had always been a good student, which helped her transition at Big Park. She made lots of friends and joined basketball, football, softball and track. Life in Sedona was great!

August 2, before her 8th grade year, Raymond died from heart failure. He’d lived as a double amputee having contracted childhood meningitis; Raymond...her primary caregiver, confidante, hero, best friend and older brother. She was devastated beyond words but pretended all was okay. That December her softball coach and mentor, Greg Aikens, died from cancer; she continued to pretend all was ok. In February her sister Karli was in a horrific car accident. They thought she might die. Emily remembers seeing Karli in the ICU with all of the machines and tubes and thinking how hopeless she looked. Karli recovered, but, if you look close, you can see some of her scars.

Emily’s wounds from that year weren’t as visible, but just as real, and more life-threatening. The unacknowledged trauma sent her into an emotional and mental tailspin of an eating disorder and self-harm, which she revealed only to her closest friend. She was slowly dying and had no hope of recovery.

Her freshman year of high school, Emily attended Young Life Camp where she met Sierra, a YL sponsor. Sierra invaded Emily’s life, relentlessly pouring unconditional love and time into her. “And then there’s Jon Boothe (local YL Director).” Emily smiled, "He’s...well...Jon Boothe!” Through YL she realized someone cared, had an outlet to express her innermost thoughts and issues, and connected with God in a way she’d never expected.

Today, she is taking college classes and still struggling with many of the feelings and thoughts she had back then. The scars remain and so does the accompanying pain. But, she has a new purpose. Her personal experience has given her a vision of creating a better future for others. “Because I needed help and couldn’t find it,” Emily plans to get her PsyD and open a clinic with psychologists/psychiatrists available to help people. It would provide meeting space for support groups like AA, grief recovery, and more.

On a personal note, I think Emily is a very brave young lady for sharing her story and caring enough about others to do something about their pain and trauma.

Jim Cunningham, Jr. is a pastor, husband, father, lover of people, friend, neighbor, counselor, teacher, book collector, and jack-of-all-trades. Meet him here each month to become acquainted with yet another Village resident.