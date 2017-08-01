Camp Verde council could approve $425k settlement

CAMP VERDE – In 2008, an independent engineer determined that faulty engineering was the cause of the failure of an aeration tank wall at the Camp Verde Sanitary District’s then-new wastewater treatment plant.

Wednesday, the Camp Verde Town Council is expected to approve a $425,000 settlement agreement between the Town of Camp Verde and the engineer, Coe and Van Loo.

According to Town Manager Russ Martin, the settlement was a “long time coming.”

“We understand the difficulties of the lawsuit, with burden of proof,” Martin says. “So much of this happened so long ago.”

A dozen design deficiencies related to the tank’s concrete walls and floor was the conclusion of a structural analysis performed by Premier Engineering in early 2008.

According to a Feb. 2008 story in the Camp Verde Bugle, the conclusion states that “the design criteria used by the engineering firm Coe and Van Loo was based on the tanks in their finished state, in which they would be reinforced on the outside by dirt backfill, and did not take into account the need for the tanks to be tested without the backfill in place.”

According to Martin, “issues were incurring at the initial construction.”

“We believe that they were responsible for more than [$425,000 in damages],” Martin said. But council is in a really tough spot. [Coe and Van Loo] made a good offer. I hope the folks in the district will understand.”

Martin also said that the Town of Camp Verde is “still working on improvements to fix the mistakes in design.”

Also Wednesday, council is expected to discuss voting options at the annual League of Arizona Cities and Towns League Resolution Committee meeting.

This year’s meeting is at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22 in Oro Valley.

Council will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers, located at 473 S. Main St. #106. A copy of the agenda can be found at www.campverde.az.gov/town-council-agenda-2017.

