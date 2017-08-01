Letter: Expression of gratitude

Editor:

I feel the need to express my gratitude for all the assistance I have received during the last three months, starting with Cottonwood first responders who moved my vehicle to the hospital parking lot while I was transported by ambulance.

Next Dr. Duggan and his P.A. Corey, Jill and her Joint Replacement unit at VVMC, the Haven staff and therapists, Angels Care home health professionals, Dr. Paley, relatives from VT, NY, Clarkdale and Goodyear, AZ, who spent 7 1/2 weeks transporting me to medical appointments and keeping the household running smoothly, and friends who sent well wishes.

Last, but not least, Tarrin and his crew at Northern Arizona Rehabilitation and Fitness where I am currently spending a lot of time and will continue in the future. One doesn’t realize the many resources available in the Verde Valley until you need them.

Bev Sesow

Clarkdale