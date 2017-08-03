Wedding Plans

Mr. & Mrs. Steven Yost of Cottonwood, Arizona are pleased to announce the engagement of their daughter Michele, to Roy Zungia, son of Mrs. Veronica Hinojosa and Mr. Avila Zungia, step-father Molina Hinojosa of Corpus Christi, Texas.
Michele is a 2002 graduate of Mingus Union High School. She graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2006 with a Bachelor degree in Business and Merchandising. Roy is a graduate from Corpus Christi, Texas and graduated from Flour Bluff High School.
They will be married October 13 2017 at The Valley Garden Center, Phoenix, Arizona.
