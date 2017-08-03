What's Happening: August 4, 2017

Stephen Scott of Underwood Gardens to speak Aug. 8

On August 8 come hear Stephen Scott of Underwood Gardens in Chino Valley, explain how sowing a cover crop in the late summer/early fall will help build your garden soil. Stephen reports that they’ve seen tremendous results with bindweed and morning glory – both with their raised beds and with customers reports, so this should be valuable info! Meeting is at 6 pm at Pine Shadows Clubhouse, 2050 W. SR 89A, Cottonwood. Bring a friend and we’ll see you on Tuesday, August 8. Questions? Call Janice Montgomery, 634-7172.

Reminder: The Verde Valley Seed Library, sponsored by the Verde Thumbs Gardeners, will open every other Saturday from 11 – 1 at the Cottonwood Library beginning August 19. There are lots of free veggie, herbs and flower seeds for you to check out.



Solar Viewing at the Library

The first total solar eclipse since 1979 to be seen over the North American Continent will occur on Monday, August 21, 2017. Although totality will not be seen from Arizona, the Moon will cover up nearly sixty-eight percent of the sun for those in the Verde Valley. Join J.D. Maddy of the Astronomers of Verde Valley for a presentation all about the Sun.

Those attending will have a chance to see the Sun safely with special telescopes designed to view the Sun in different wavelengths of light. Come out and learn about the Sun and how to view it safely. The presentation will be on Wednesday, August 9 in Library Meeting Room B. It will begin at 12 p.m. and the solar viewing will begin outside the library at 1 p.m. Free solar viewing glasses will be given out to all who attend. This event is free and open to the public. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

The Seed Library returns to Cottonwood Public Library

The Cottonwood Public Library is once again partnering with the Verde Thumbs Gardening Club and offering a seed lending program for the fall growing season. The Seed Library is a collection of free, open-pollinated seeds and a community of gardeners coming together to celebrate their hobby. With a seed library you can check out seeds and grow the plants. From those plants you can save some seeds and then return them to the Seed Library for the next growing season. Eventually these seeds become adapted to our soil and climate and are more productive.

The Seed Library will reopen on Saturday, August 19 and free seeds will be available to be checked out from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot lobby. Volunteers will be available to answer questions and help with seed selection. The Seed Library will be open every other Saturday, starting August 19 through October 14. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Come Back Buddy ready to rock at Clarkdale Concert in the Park

On Saturday, August 12th, Clarkdale Community Services is proud to present Come Back Buddy. They will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo. This concert is FREE to the public.

COME BACK BUDDY is a 4-piece rock-n-roll band inspired by the legendary “Buddy Holly and the Crickets”. The trio’s repertoire includes the music of many artists from the 50’s era including Elvis Presley, Chuck Berry, Johnny Cash, Roy Orbison, Ricky Nelson, and of course, Buddy Holly. Mike Randall provides Come Back Buddy’s lead vocals and guitar. Accompanied by Janine Randall on bass and Don Rinehart, Austin Case, or Tim Kimbro on drums. Dean Randall on Tenor Sax joins Come Back Buddy on stage at select performances. The band has a strong foundation… and a strong following! The band’s purpose is to add a fun and musical atmosphere to any event. For some, Come Back Buddy is an education in nostalgia, while for others it’s a walk down memory lane. So, if you’re looking to turn back the clock, or simply want to hear some great music and hits from the 50’s, Come Back Buddy is the band for you! Visit: www.comebackbuddy.com for the latest news, performance schedule, and music samples.



The park is located in the center of the town's historic district on Main Street, between 10th and 11th Street. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Remember to bring your own seating and that alcohol is not permitted in the park.

Vending spaces are available and can be arranged by contacting Community Services at (928) 639-2460. For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928)639-2460; email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov. For up to the minute updates on the status of scheduled concerts visit the Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library Facebook page or call the Concert Hotline: (928)639-2492.



Toys for Tots Golf Tournament set for Oct. 7

On Saturday, Oct. 7, the 12th annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament will take place at Verde Santa Fe Golf Course in Cornville.

The entry of $85 includes scramble format, green fees, cart, range balls, lunch, promotional item, individual and team cash prizes. ($75 for uniformed services--military, police and fire)

$65 for Verde Santa Fe members. Limited to 80 paid players. Raffles (before golf) and silent auction (after). 8:00 sign in and shotgun start at 9:00. Beverage cart will be available.

Larry Green Chevrolet will provide a new car for a hole-in-one on a designated hole. Bring an unwrapped toy over $15 value and receive a raffle ticket. More raffle tickets will be on sale as you check in. Register 1-4 players, ladies and/or men.

Forms available at the golf course or contact Krys (928) 649-3747 email krysvogler@gmail.com for registration or questions. Early entries help us with planning.

‘Flight of Obscurity XII’ on display at Yavapai College Aug. 22

Nationally renowned installation artist, Nathaniel Foley is the featured artist for a solo exhibition titled “Flight of Obscurity XII” at the Verde Art Gallery on the Yavapai College Campus, 601 Black Hills Drive Bldg. F-105.

“Flight of Obscurity XII” features sculptures consisting of cones integrated with spires held together under tension, supported by utilitarian containers. This fragile relationship of forms exposes the delicate balance between grace and imminent danger, like the fleeting ballet of courting birds or hostile dogfight between foes. Referring to aeronautical form, the sculptures communicate tension and dance in direct opposition to fundamental forces.

Flight of Obscurity XII will be available to the public at the Verde Art Gallery at Yavapai College 601 S. Black Hills Drive, Bldg. F-105 Clarkdale, AZ, from August 22 through September 15, 2017. The new gallery hours are Tuesday -Friday 10-AM to 3PM. A Special Preview with the artist will be held on August 3, from 5 – 7pm. This event is free and open to the public.

Camp Verde Quilter’s Group holding meetings

The Camp Verde Quilter’s Group meets the 2nd Monday of each month at 8:30 A.M., at the Denny’s restaurant located at 1630 W. Highway 260, Camp Verde, Arizona. Please join us to discuss quilts and quilting. We meet monthly to share ideas and plans for the Bi-Annual Quilt Show which is held during the Fort Verde Days Celebration in October. The next Quilt Show will be in 2018. Ongoing plans for the show include a Country Store with fabrics, books, vintage quilts, textiles and even sewing machines. Proceeds will benefit the quilt show and charitable organizations. We also share quilt projects we are working on or have completed. All quilters are welcome! Our next meeting is on Monday, August 14.

Sherman Andrus in Concert

The Verde Valley Church of the Nazarene invites everyone to come and enjoy Sherman Andrus sing during the morning service on Sunday, Aug. 6 at 10:45 a.m. Be sure to bring your friends and family as you will enjoy hearing him Praise the Lord.

Sherman Andrus is an American gospel singer, who was the lead singer with the mainstream Christian music group, the Imperials. He has been a very prolific artist who has been involved in one way or another with thirty gospel albums to date.

Sunset Yoga & Wine at Yavapai College

Sunset Yoga & Wine. Enjoy an expansive yoga class on the patios of Yavapai College’s Southwest Wine Center, followed by a delightful glass of their local, student made wine. This relaxing, Friday evening class is led by yoga instructor, Roxanne W~. 4:30pm, 601 Black Hills Drive, Clarkdale. $11 with wine or $6 for the yoga class only. For more info contact the Southwest Wine Center at (928) 634-6566.

August events calendar at Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot

August will be filled with a lot of fun and educational special programs at both Montezuma Castle and Tuzigoot National Monuments! Here are some of our featured events:

How Did Montezuma Castle Get Its Name?

Montezuma Castle, Friday, August 4th 9:00am-11:00am

Joint presentation with Fort Verde State Historic Park, to be repeated from 2:00pm-4:00pm at Fort Verde.

Ancient Technology–Arrow making

Tuzigoot, Saturday, August 19th 10:00am-12:00pm

Monthly demonstrations by Zack Curcija of Echoes from the Past School of Ancient Technology, every third Saturday of the month through the end of the year.

Founders Day – Fee Free

Friday, August 25th–All National Parks will be fee free in honor of the National Park Service’s 101st birthday.

Bat Blitz! (rescheduled)

Tuzigoot, Friday, August 25th–Join us for the free event on Friday, Aug 25th from 6:30pm to 9:00pm for a peek inside the life of the only flying mammal in the world. The evening will begin at 6:30pm with a ranger talk all about bats. Attendees can learn about the mysteries and misconceptions that surround these amazing night creatures.

Sacred Scarlets Macaw Program

Montezuma Castle, Friday, August 25th 10:00am – 11:00am

Tuzigoot, Sunday, August 27th 10:00am – 11:00am

Sacred Scarlets presents lectures and demonstrations featuring a young, beautiful captive-bred Scarlet Macaw. These lectures and demonstrations address conservation as well as the Scarlet Macaw’s fascinating history in American Southwest culture.

Montezuma Castle National Monument is located at 2800 Montezuma Castle Highway, Camp Verde, AZ 86322. Tuzigoot National Monument is located at 25 Tuzigoot Road, Clarkdale, AZ. For additional information, call 928-567-3322 or visit www.nps.gov/tuzi and www.nps.gov/moca and select the calendar icon.

For the latest updates on events and programs, find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @TuzigootNPS and @MontezumaNPS

More than 20,000 National Park Service employees care for America’s 417 national parks and work with communities across the nation to help preserve local history and create close-to-home recreational opportunities.

Know your numbers, choose your lifestyle

Camp Verde Community Library offers FREE Health Screenings Friday August 4th, between 9 am and 3 pm. These non-fasting screenings for cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure are sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) and Verde Valley Medical Centers.

During the 20 minute non-fasting Biometric screening you will not only get your “Numbers” but a healthcare professional will go over your results with you to help you understand the connection between your numbers and healthy lifestyle habits.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information call NAH at 928-853-0879 or contact the Library at 928-554-8391.

Using essential oils to beat the heat

Thursday, August 17 1-3 p.m., FREE CLASS at the Camp Verde Community Library. Summer heat got you down? Essential oils can help -- quickly and naturally!

Learn about the intricate and reliable interaction between essential oils and your body and mind, and you will have a powerful and scientifically proven tool for keeping your cool and protecting your health and well-being. Many oils are also appropriate for our four-legged friends!

Pre-registration is advised due to space considerations.

Call or text Honey Rubin 404-626-5535 or Sarah Jensen 928-451-4847.

Forum on education in Arizona

The Sedona/Verde Valley United Education Team is inviting the public to attend an informative presentation: Education: What’s Happening in Arizona and How Will the Proposed Federal Budget Affect Education. The presentation will be held at the Cottonwood Public Library in Library Meeting Room A at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 5th. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Job Fair at Cottonwood Library

Presented by Goodwill Industries, a Hiring Fest will be held at the Cottonwood Public Library on Wednesday, August 9 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Multiple employers from around the Verde Valley will be on hand with job opportunities for a variety of different career paths. The Hiring Fest will take place in Library Meeting Room B. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Free nutrition workshop

Join Doctor Sandra Bonhomme as she presents a free workshop called Healthier Nutrition Habits for Life. Those attending will have a better understanding of the evolution and global causes of obesity in America, gluten sensitivity, dairies and processed foods. Bonhomme has a PhD in Nutrition from the Paris Descartes University in France, as well as a specialized degree in Human Nutrition and Dietetics. She has a passion for helping people appreciate nutrition as a crucial discipline for health and prevention. Bonhomme also graduated from a French Pastry School in Paris and has developed gluten-free, dairy-free and healthy traditional French pastries. This workshop will take place in Library Meeting Room B at the Cottonwood Public Library on Saturday, August 12 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Author visit with Carol Rifon

Author Carol Rifon has over 30 years of successful training for individuals, businesses, colleges and the United States Navy. She has a Master’s Degree in Psychology and Myers Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) professional certification. Her book Rethinking Fear: A simple, unique approach to reprogram old patterns for a happier, more confident life is an award winning finalist of the 2017 International Book Awards. Rethinking Fear is a self-help book that is unconventional in its use of a multi-dimensional approach to stimulate cognitive, emotional and neurotransmitter functions to help individuals override fearful life patterns. Rifon will be visiting the Cottonwood Public Library on Saturday, August 12 from 10 a.m. to noon.

Living Your Life in a Turbulent World

Paula and Alana Green are a mother-and-daughter team who, in 2014, found themselves paring down their possessions and beginning a journey that they later described as a “Soul-Journ.” Paula was 55 at the time and Alana 15.

After living a year in Australia, New Zealand and Bali, they have recently returned to the Verde Valley where Alana was born and they lived for 15 years.

“We had an idea and a couple of intentions with our adventure but really no clue how it would unfold or who and what circumstances we would encounter” says Paula, “but as we kept following our hunches and trusting our gut instincts, we began to see a pattern unfolding as to where we were being led.”

Many people told them during their travels, how significant it was for them to hear about a mother and daughter taking this endeavor together. They were invited to a 3-part radio interview in Melbourne, Australia that you may hear at their Soul-Journ page on Facebook.

After re-entering the American culture in November of 2016, a time of great upheaval, they felt a commitment to share and host conversations around many of the insights they discovered about community, family, young people, parent/child relationships, Indigenous, environment and consciousness.

Alana, today at 18 years: “When I was a little girl, I dreamed of a community and future where people helped each other. Everything was interconnected. At the time, I was too scared to share that dream because I was afraid that it would never come true. However, since I have had that dream, I have seen evolution take turns like a river flowing ever more upward. And with each resolution, and revolution, the process goes faster and faster. I think the maturity we have reached compared to twenty years ago is astounding. The only question now is, what do we do with the gained information and maturity?”

Join Paula and Alana at the Cottonwood Public Library on Saturday, August 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. in Library Meeting Room B. Some of the topics to be discussed include coping with disaster, tragedy and the unknown, how to incorporate conscious evolution and action, the differences between consciousness and action-oriented people, how thought translates into action and the changing environments around us. All members of the public are invited to join in the discussion. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

2017 Chamber Golf Tournament and Sponsorship Opportunities

It’s tee time! Planning for the 15th Annual Cottonwood Cooler Golf Challenge is well underway. Committee members are inviting area businesses to join as major sponsors.

Sponsorships available: Gold $750-includes one foursome with company name on a Tee or Green, exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to hang advertising banner and place a table to promote your business at the event and two flyer inserts in the Chamber Newsletter. Silver $400-includes one twosome with company name on a Tee or Green, exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to place a table to promote your business at the event and one flyer insert in the Chamber Newsletter.

There are opportunities for non-golfers as well. The Community Partner Sponsorship $250-includes exposure on all marketing promotions, opportunity to place a table to promote your business at the event and one flyer insert in the Chamber Newsletter. Tee or Green Sponsor $100-sign placed with your logo and company name on a Tee or Green the day of the event! In addition to sponsorship opportunities, Chamber volunteers will be calling community businesses for donations for the raffle & silent auction. Business are also invited to include promotional items or coupons in the golfer goodie bags at no cost.

We would like to thank our Current Sponsors: Northern AZ Rehab, Crazy Tony’s Cornville Market, Lawler Construction, Unisource Energy, LaserLyte, SpeedConnect, Big-O Tires, Butler Leavitt Insurance, Colonial General Insurance, SpectrUm Healthcare, Coldwell Banker/Mabery, Edward Jones/Amy Brown, PacWest Insurance, Galpin Ford, Yavapai Title, Meadowbrook Insurance, Stanley Steel Structures.

“We hope that area businesses will see this as an excellent marketing opportunity,” explains committee Co-Chair Lori Mabery. “In addition to the application, prospective golfers will be sent a list of other things to see and do in the Verde Valley. We hope they’ll be encouraged to make a family weekend out of it.”

Verde Santa Fe Golf Pro, Mike Wright, is once again offering new and exciting changes for this year’s tournament that we’re sure you will enjoy. Last year, we donated $1000 to support Junior Golf in the Verde Valley through the CMS Junior Golf Program.

The tournament is scheduled for Saturday, August 5, 2017 at Verde Santa Fe Golf Course. If history is any indication, the tournament is expected to sell out all 112 spots so get your team registered now. For fourteen consecutive years the outpouring of generosity from the business community has been incredible, allowing nearly every participant to go home with a raffle or silent auction prize. For more information about the tournament, to participate as a sponsor, to donate raffle and silent auction items or to include your item in the golfer goodie bag contact Christian at the Cottonwood Chamber office at 928-634-7593. Register on-line at www.cottonwoodchamberaz.org.

Opioid Overdose Training: What does it look like and how to respond

MATFORCE is hosting Opioid Overdose trainings on Monday, August 7 in Cottonwood and Tuesday, August 15 in Prescott Valley. The public is invited to attend.

Ivan Anderson, Firefighter/Paramedic with the Verde Valley Fire District and Member of the MATFORCE Speakers Bureau, will present information on opioid overdose, what it looks like and how to respond. Ivan will also discuss details about Arizona’s naloxone law, overdose prevention and how to use naloxone to rescue overdose victims. Free Naloxone will be made available for eligible participants.

Arizona lost 790 people to opioid overdoses in 2016, a 74% increase in opioid overdose deaths in four years. On June 5, 2017 Governor Ducey declared the opioid crisis a public health emergency. The declaration seeks to expand the distribution of the overdose reversal drug Naloxone, the development of new guidelines for health care providers on responsible prescribing and the expansion of access to drug treatment options.

The training Monday, August 7 will take place at the Verde Valley Medical Center, 269 S. Candy Lane, Conference Rooms A and B. The training Tuesday, August 15 will take place at the Step One Building, 6719 E. 2nd Street in Prescott Valley. The trainings will take place from 12 – 1:30 p.m. Lunch will be served.

To register for the training email MATFORCE at matforce@cableone.net or call 928 708 0100.

Bring books to concert to help launch re-opening of Clark Memorial Library

Beginning with July 29’s Missouri Opry Country Legends, Friends of Clark Memorial Library will have a booth at the free Concerts In The Park where CML supporters can drop off books for the library’s Grand Reopening Book Sale. Book donors will also find the Friends on August 12 (Come Back Buddy), August 26 (Shri Blues Band), and September 9 (Matchbox Twenty Too).

Concerts are from 7 to 9 p.m. Friends from 6:15 or so. Come early and hear the latest installment of the Clark Memorial Library saga.

Also, watch this space for more book, time, and cash donation opportunities around Clarkdale. For more info, contact Jimmy Salmon, or drop a card to Friends of Clark Memorial Library, P.O. Box 301, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

Mingus on the Hill class reunion

If you attended Mingus on the Hill in Jerome classes 1959 to 1975, you are invited to our multiyear class reunion at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds on September 23, 2017. Cost is $20.00 per person if paid and registered by September 1st. For info, contact Detta @ 949-290-2872 or Becky @ 928-451-6937

Vendor space available for artists, arts & crafts vendors, local businesses, non-profits

Clarktoberfest2017 is not really like Oktoberfest although there is beer involved. It’s Clarkdale’s unique event, a fall festival that is a street fair/concert/beer garden and a fun time for all and of course live music! This year we are merging “Howl-o-ween”, the Clarkdale dog event, with Clarktoberfest. There will be lots of fun for dogs, kids and adults with both events in one place and time. More information at our website:http://clarktoberfestaz.com/

Vendor space is available! Vendors will be provided a 10x10 space on the street – you will bring your own tent, tables, chairs, etc. The cost of the booth space will be $25 with your business license or $30 for those without a business license. If you are interested in a booth space you can go to http://clarktoberfestaz.com/ and “CLICK” on Participants Forms to complete our online application then mail a check to us or email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com and we will email back to you a vendor application. If you have any questions, also email us at madeinclarkdale2012@gmail.com.

Alzheimer’s Association support group

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, over five million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s, and as many as 16 million will have the disease in 2050. The Association recommends that support groups for individuals with early stage Alzheimer’s be exclusive to them and separate from their caregivers.

Topics to be discussed will include the first signs individuals noticed of a problem, the diagnosis and adjustment process, relationship changes, changing ways of communicating, and maintaining independence. The group is designed to be a sharing group focused on support; educational resource materials will be available, but day to day life and feelings, issues, concerns, observations are the main focus.

Facilitators for the program include Judith Patton and Barbara Litrell. To sign up for the program, please contact Barbara Litrell, Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley at 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

PWG seeks nominations for Making a Difference Award honoring women

Professional Women’s Group of Northern Arizona announces its first Making a Difference Award and seeks nominations for accomplished women who make a difference as leaders, mentors and advocates.

The award will focus on women who volunteer their time, care for and nurture businesses, organizations, families, friends and communities.

Anyone in the community can nominate a woman to be the recipient of this award. Nominations may be submitted on PWG’s website, www.pwgaz.org/ and are due by Sept. 1 at 5 p.m.

PWG is seeking sponsors who are interested in improving their company or organization’s image, prestige and credibility by supporting the PWG Making a Difference Award.

To register as a sponsor, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746.

The Making a Difference winner will be announced at PWG’s Oct. 17 meeting beginning at 11:30 a.m. at the Cottonwood Recreation Center. Online preregistration is $15 at www.pwgaz.org, including lunch. The cost is $20 at the door without lunch. The event includes networking opportunities, a 50/50 raffle and amazing door prizes.

PWG’s vision is to support, inspire and empower women to action. The purpose of the organization is to promote and enhance development and education of professional women in Sedona and the Verde Valley.

For more information, call Alice Klies at 928-351-7746 or email alice.klies@pwgaz.org.

Cottonwood’s Farmers’ Market

Thursday evenings through Sept. 28, 5 pm to dark at Old Town Activity Park 187 E Pima St, Cottonwood, shop locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade items and more while listening to fabulous regional musicians.

For vendor information, an entertainment schedule, and more, visit: www.oldtownfarmers.org or ask at the CRC front desk. Please contact Jak at jteel@cottonwoodaz.gov regarding potential sponsorship opportunities.

Thunder Valley Rally

The City of Cottonwood & Law Tigers present Thunder Valley Rally, Friday, Sept. 15 and Saturday, Sept. 16 featuring: -Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band on Friday and Blue Oyster Cult with Mogollon on Saturday.

Spend the days in historic Old Town Cottonwood touring the shops, vendor villages, beer gardens and two stages. Camping and RV parking will be available onsite at The Freedom Bird Entertainment Park, at Riverfront Park.

The $10 Weekend Bike Passes include street parking and concert entries. The $10 Weekend Concert Pass for those without a motorcycle.

For event updates, vendor applications, camping and Poker Run registration, visit www.thundervalleyrallyaz.com.

Museum’s Fall Arts & Crafts Fair looking for new participants

The Sedona Heritage Museum wants artisans and crafters to know that registration for their Annual Fall Arts & Crafts Fair will soon be available.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 21 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Museum, the show focuses on local and regional artists and craftspeople, and only original handmade items are allowed. Artists and crafters are encouraged to personally interact with shoppers and tell how they make their pieces, where they find their unusual materials or what inspires them.

If you would like to receive registration information, please contact Janeen or Nicole at 9282827038 or info@sedonamuseum.org. The Museum is located at 735 Jordan Rd. in Uptown Sedona, Arizona.

Reservations now accepted for Historic Clear Creek Church

The Camp Verde Historical Society is accepting reservations for use of the Historic Clear Creek Church.

The church is an ideal venue for weddings, memorials and family gatherings. Construction of the church began in 1898 with limestone quarried from the nearby White Hills.

The structure was finished and dedicated in 1903. It was the only church in the Verde Valley at that time.

Information and applications for the use of the church can be obtained at the Camp Verde Historical Society Museum/Visitor’s Center located in Historic Downtown Camp Verde, 435 S. Main Street, Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., or call 928-567-9560 during business hours.

Clarkdale’s Concerts in the Park

Clarkdale Community Services is pleased to announce the 2017 Concerts in the Park series. Clarkdale Community Services annually hosts a series of concerts in the Clarkdale Town Park which run throughout the summer months. These concerts are performed from the Town Park gazebo on Saturday evenings and are FREE to the public. This year nine concerts are offered representing a wide variety of genres.

Clarkdale’s 2017 Concerts in the Park Series:

August 12th, 7-9 pm, Come Back Buddy

August 26th, 7-9 pm, Shri Blues Band

September 9th, 7-9 pm, Matchbox Twenty Too

The Town has implemented a concert hotline that you can call to hear a recorded message providing the most up to date information including who is scheduled to perform or if the concert has been delayed or cancelled due to weather conditions. The Concert Hotline is 928-639-2492. Also, updates are posted on the Clarkdale Parks and Recreation Facebook page: Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library.

The park is located in the center of the town's historic district, 1001 Main Street, between 10th and 11th Streets. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park.



For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928) 639-2490 or email: dawn.norman@clarkdale.az.gov.

Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group meets every third Thursday

The Verde Valley Special Needs Support Group - a core group of people personally connected to the autism community – has been expanded to welcome and offer support to parents, family members, and caregivers of people with all special needs.

A support group is the lifeline that can bring emotional respite and assistance to those struggling. Those in the support group are walking the path too, some of them have for several years, and can offer empathy, insight, and suggestions for professional help and resources.

The Group meets every third Thursday of the month at the Camp Verde Library from 6-7:30 p.m. We welcome you to join us. No family should have to walk this path alone. Come to a meeting and share, learn, and connect with others who understand.

Family Movies at the Library

On every third Saturday of the month the Cottonwood Public Library hosts family movies in the Youth Services Department. Family friendly movies begin at 10:30 a.m. and are free and open to parents and children of all ages. Please check the Library website at www.ctwpl.info for this Saturday’s family movie title. The Library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.