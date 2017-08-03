Where to see the Perseids in the Verde Valley

VERDE VALLEY – At 80 meteors an hour, the Perseids are one of nature’s most famous light shows. This year the waning moon’s light during the peak of the shower (Aug. 12-13) will make it more difficult than usual to see the glittering shower, but not impossible. The meteors can be spotted from now until Aug. 24.

An ideal time of night to view the shower will be after midnight, and after 1 a.m. is even better. To locate the shower, look to the northeast. Try to find the Cassiopeia constellation (it’s a W shape). The shower will be directly underneath Cassiopeia. During the peak, the meteors can be seen zooming by in all directions at over one a minute.

Dennis Young, the acting president of Sirius Lookers of Sedona Arizona Astronomy, recommends placing a structure between oneself and the moon while viewing, like a building or a tree. This will shadow the eyes, as a look at the moon will cause the eyes to dilate, and it takes about a half hour for the eyes to adjust to the darkness. Young also suggested bringing some binoculars to catch sight of the smoke trails the meteors leave behind, as they’re visible for up to an hour after the meteor zooms by.

It is possible to see the meteors from a yard (turn your porch light off!) but visibility increases the longer you’re willing to drive away from light pollution.

Here are some of the darkest and accessible places local astronomers recommend to catch sight of the shower within both the central Verde Valley and Sedona recommended by local astronomers:

Central Verde Valley locations, recommended by JD Maddy, President of the Astronomers of Verde Valley:

Beaver Head Flat Road (34.7401°N, 111.8027°W)

Off of Beaver Flats road a mile west of Highway 179. About 23 minutes, 13.5 miles, from Cottonwood.

CAM Field (34° 40’ 12.5”N, 111°42’ 48.0”W)

Just past the Beaver Creek picnic and day use area is a remote air craft field, the remote air craft park off of FR 525A and 716B. The club uses this area when there are no RVs or campers present.

Bruce Brocket Trail Head (34° 40’ 45.24”N, 111° 43’ 06.33”W)

Head off of I-17 and FR 618. This location is about 2 miles east of I-17.

Sedona locations, recommended by Dennis Young, President of Sirius Lookers, Sedona Arizona Astronomy:

Schnebly Hill Road Vista Overlook (34°53’22.5”N 111°42’11.5”W)

This location has a portable bathroom and enough parking to accommodate 30 cars.

Two Trees Observing Area (34° 49’ 16.08”N, 111° 54’ 51.41”W)

Located between Sedona and Cottonwood off of the 89A. Head north on FR525 and then west on FR 761B.

Jordan Observing Area at the end of Jordan Road (34°53’16.7”N 111°46’06.4”W)

The end of Jordan road turns into a fork — turn left and there will be a gravel range about half the size football field. There is a half mile of dirt road, but should be fine for cars driving slowly. This location also has a portable bathroom and enough parking to accommodate 50 cars.

There is an obvious trail to a larger open white gravel field, perfect for lounge chairs.