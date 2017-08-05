Back-to-school barbecue at Beaver Creek district

Photo Gallery 2017 Beaver Creek School's Annual Back To School BBQ Plenty of food at Thursday’s back-to-school barbecue at Beaver Creek School, as students and their families joined teachers, administrators and community representatives for an evening of fun. Besides dinner, tables lined the school’s cafeteria as Big Brothers/Big Sisters, Yavapai Apache Police Department, Beaver Creek Kiwanis K-Kids and Builders Club, Imagination Library, Yavapai County Library, Expect More Arizona and the Beaver Creek Trails Coalition shared information with the community. Families also had an opportunity to tour the campus, as well as the classrooms. (Photos by Bill Helm)

