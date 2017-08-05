Camp Verde council accepts $425,000 settlement from Coe and Van Loo

CAMP VERDE – Wednesday, Camp Verde Town Council voted 7-to-0 to approve a $425,000 settlement agreement between the Town of Camp Verde and the engineer, Coe and Van Loo.

The settlement is connected to an independent engineer’s 2008 determination that faulty engineering was the cause of the failure of an aeration tank wall at the Camp Verde Sanitary District’s then-new wastewater treatment plant.

A dozen design deficiencies related to the tank’s concrete walls and floor was the conclusion of a structural analysis performed by Premier Engineering.

According to a Feb. 2008 story in the Camp Verde Bugle, the conclusion states that “the design criteria used by the engineering firm Coe and Van Loo was based on the tanks in their finished state, in which they would be reinforced on the outside by dirt backfill, and did not take into account the need for the tanks to be tested without the backfill in place.”

-- Bill Helm