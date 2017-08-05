CCFMA receives 38 calls within 48 hours

CAMP VERDE – It’s been busy for Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, said Battalion Chief Dale Duns in a news release.

The department received 38 calls within 48 hours.

Friday afternoon, CCFMA responded to a residential fire call on Aztec Drive in Rimrock. A patient was successfully rescued, and the fire was contained to the room of origin, said Duns.

CCFMA also responded to 10 motor vehicle accidents; six of the accidents were rollovers.

“These were due to a storm cell that sat above I-17,” said Duns.

All patients received treatment and/or were transported to the nearest available medical facility.

CCFMA received support from Verde Valley Fire District, Sedona Fire District, Arizona Department of Transportation, and the Department of Public Safety.

“Please remember if you are driving in adverse conditions to drive with care and always wear your seatbelt,” said Duns.