Cottonwood Airport Commission meets Wednesday

COTTONWOOD - The Cottonwood Airport Commission will be holding their regular meeting on Wednesday, August 9th at 6:00pm at the Cottonwood Recreation Center located at 150 S. 6th Street.

The following topics will be discussed: FAA Update on Part 16 Complaint, Mongini Grading Agreement, Sid Lloyd – Proposal for Commercial Activity, Dakota Tours Proposed Lease, Helicopter – results from meeting with Bill Wade & Morgan Scott.

The Commission will receive comments from the public. Those wishing to address the Commission need not request permission in advance. A three-minute limit per commenter will be observed. However, the Commission cannot engage in discussion regarding any item that is not officially listed on the agenda for discussion and/or action.