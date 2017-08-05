Free music continues every Thursday in Old Town

The Cottonwood Parks & Recreation Department’s Music and the Market free concerts in Old Town featured Toucan Eddy, left, Thursday. Next Thursday, the band will be Sweet Baby Rays Blue Smoke. Below: Lydia and Larry Prioste brought their tomatoes to sell from Cornville, and Hugo Fritzler, brought melons, also from Cornville.
