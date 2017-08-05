Letter: Clarkdale library still an asset to community

Editor:

I had doubts when Friends of Clark Memorial Library set up a book collection booth at July 29’s Concert in the Park. Was the fantastic community support we experienced on the 4th of July a one-shot deal? Would the threat of rain dash any hopes?

I’m happy to say the answer is “no.” After we raised our canopy, I drove home to get our table. By the time I returned, books were already piling up. One gentleman was delivering a second load with a hand truck, which he graciously loaned for the duration of the concert.

Alas, the excellent performance by the Missouri Opry Country Legends was lost to me. From that time until the rains fell, I shuttled books from the park to my Lower Town home, carting the last of 13 cartons through my back door just as the first big drops appeared.

Returning to the park, I found our canopy sheltering Lions Club members, Arizona Rangers, and others who wanted to avoid getting drenched. What joy! Clark Memorial Library has yet to reopen, but already it’s serving as a vital asset to the community!

A huge thanks to all who are helping ensure a bright future for our library.

FCML’s next book collection event will be the August 12 Concert in the Park, featuring Come Back Buddy. The music starts at 7pm. Friends will be there from 6pm. For more information or to lend a hand, email Friends@ClarkMemorialLibrary.org or send a card to FCML Book Manager, P.O. Box 301, Clarkdale, AZ 86324.

David Perrell

Clarkdale