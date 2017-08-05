Letter: Not allowing transgender people to serve is wrong

Editor:

Last week, the president unilaterally declared that transgender people will no longer be allowed to serve in America’s armed forces. This is not only horrible policy, but a very dangerous one as well.

There are thousands of transgender Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guardsmen serving this country in uniform. Should this policy become official, they will not only all receive a less-than-honorable discharge, but also complete loss of pension as well, in addition to loss of health coverage. Should this policy become official, the military will lose thousands of talented people in its ranks, and don’t think North Korea, ISIL, China, or Russia won’t notice. Our country will be more vulnerable for no good reason.

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bolivia, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, The Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom all openly allow transgender people to serve, in addition to other countries that don’t have a formal policy on it.

People on both sides of the political spectrum are up in arms against this decision, and for good reason. Anyone in good health, who has the physical ability, mental aptitude, and a brave heart for military service should be able to serve this country.

Julie-Anne Driver

Cornville