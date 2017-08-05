Michael Smith new Executive Director for Verde Valley/Sedona Big Brothers Big Sisters

COTTONWOOD - Michael Smith, Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters, is now the Executive Director for the Verde Valley/Sedona office.
“I am deeply honored and humbled by the experience I have had as both a Big Brother and employee with Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters over the past seven years,” said Smith. “As the Executive Director for this office, I have been given the opportunity to make an even bigger impact in the lives of the children we serve.”
“Yavapai Big Brothers Big Sisters staff and board are proud to have Michael leading our mission in the Verde Valley and Sedona communities. As a Big Brother to Little Brother Sergio, Michael lives our mission and continues to inspire others to be a part of our journey,” shared Juliana Goswick, YBBBS President and CEO.
