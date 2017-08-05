Obituary: Gloria Morris

Gloria Morris, 88 of Clarkdale, passed away on August 1, 2017. She was born on March 19, 1929 in Williams, Arizona to Frank and Gladys Buss.

Gloria attended school in Williams and worked as a Nurse’s Aide for Williams Hospital.

Gloria was preceded in death by her husband. She is survived by nephews John and Don and niece Vickie.

There are no services planned at this time.

