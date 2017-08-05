Obituary: Irena Jonynas

Irena Jonynas, 85 of Clarkdale, passed away on August 2, 2017. She was born on December 5, 1931 in Vilnius, Lithuania to Stasys and Barbora Grieze-Jurgelevicius.

Irena attended Northeastern University in 1969 and received her BFA.

Irena was preceded in death by her husband Vytautas K. Jonynas and daughters Dalia Treinys and Regina Treinys. She is survived by daughter Grazina Wade (Douglas) of Sedona; brother Algimantas Grieze (Maria) of Leesburg, FL; Amanda Sena (Andrew) of Clarkdale; 2 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

There are no services planned at this time.

