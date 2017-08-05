Valley Academy acts ‘in good faith’

By BILL HELM

COTTONWOOD – Relations between the Verde Valley’s Joint Technical Education District and its three customers will likely improve with Friday’s 4-to-0 vote to approve an Intergovernmental Agreement that eliminated much-debated wording that existed in the agreements’ previous versions.

Two words – up to – caused frustration for superintendents at Camp Verde Unified, Mingus Union and Sedona Oak Creek school districts in July when Valley Academy for Career and Technical Education’s governing board voted to make changes to an agreement drawn up in meetings with board members from each of the four districts.

Though the Valley Academy board made a change Friday to the IGA discussed by the four district superintendents, this time the additional words were only a matter of clarity, according to both V’ACTE Superintendent Bob Weir and CVUSD Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin.

“Up to”

Though Weir said it was never his intent to pay out less than 70 percent of course costs to the school districts, both he and Dr. Goodwin admitted that the words “up to” meant that it legally could happen.

Which is why the Valley Academy board removed the words “up to” from the agreement, Weir also said.

According to the new three-year agreement, Valley Academy would pay out 70 percent to each of its three customers in fiscal year 2018 (the 2017-2018 school year) “of the satellite funding for the approved JTED courses, provided that the percentage of satellite funding paid to the satellite district shall not exceed the costs incurred by the satellite district to deliver the JTED satellite courses.”

Satellite courses are career and technical education courses held at Camp Verde Unified, Mingus Union or Sedona Oak Creek school districts.

Where the agreement then stated that Valley Academy would make payments that would “never be less than 70 percent of the satellite funding,” the V’ACTE board cleaned up the phrase Friday to specify 70 percent of the costs incurred by the satellite district to deliver the JTED satellite courses.

In years two and three of the agreement, Valley Academy would pay 75 percent of satellite course costs provided that its budget “can sustain said increase,” the agreement stated.

If V’ACTE cannot afford to pay 75 percent in either of those two years, it would pay “the highest percentage the JTED budget could sustain, between 1-percent and 4-percent increments,” the agreement also stated.

Who owns the equipment?

In July, Valley Academy and the three school districts also disputed language regarding the ownership of career and technical education equipment should one of the partnering schools end its affiliation with the JTED.

According the new agreement, equipment procured by Valley Academy belongs to Valley Academy, and any equipment procured by Camp Verde Unified, Mingus Union or Sedona Oak Creek school districts is owned by the purchasing school district.

Approved … but not without reservations

Each of the IGAs were agreed upon by the V’ACTE board with a 4-to-0 vote. But as board president Frank Vander Horst and board member Steve Dockray said during the votes, “not without reservations.”

“But I feel good about this,” Vander Horst said. “We need to move forward and get this done, so we can educate the students. It’s too bad we’ve got past issues to deal with. But we’ll deal with it.”

Both Dockray and Vander Horst expressed concern that Valley Academy may struggle to pay out at 75 percent in years two and three. But in the end, each voted to support the three-year plan.

“In light of what [has been] accomplished, we sometimes have to go forward in good faith,” board member Steve Pike said. “It’s not perfect, but I have faith we’ll come out on the other side and see that rainbow.”

Memorandum of Understanding

Also Friday, Valley Academy voted 4-to-0 to approve a Memorandum of Understanding between Valley Academy and Camp Verde Unified School District – pending the Camp Verde Unified School District board’s approval of their part of the IGA.

The five-year understanding – MOU – is an agreement that Valley Academy would provide as much as $60,000 for career and technical education capital improvements or enhancements to Camp Verde’s CTE programs.

According to the MOU, the capital funding is “above the 70 percent Maintenance and Operations distribution that is allotted to CVUSD each year and intended to maintain a product and/or service that meets or exceeds all career and technical education and industry standards.”

Next step

Now that Valley Academy’s board has signed off on the agreement, next step is for Camp Verde Unified, Mingus Union and Sedona Oak Creek school district boards to vote.

Speaking for himself and not his board, Dr. Goodwin said he will present the agreement to his board for approval at its Tuesday, Aug. 8 meeting, held at 7 p.m. at CVUSD’s multi-use complex library at 280 Camp Lincoln Road.

Friday, Dr. Goodwin, said he “feel[s] good” about the Valley Academy board’s vote.

“Their one change made perfect sense,” Dr. Goodwin said. “If we end up going 70 percent every year,” I can budget for that.”

