Cottonwood City Council roundup

COTTONWOOD – Krys Vogler, from Toys for Tots, presented plaques of appreciation to members of the fire department and parks and recreation department for their participation in the 2016 event.

The Council approved an ordinance for a zone change for a parcel of land on Pima Street in Old Town from R-1 Single Family Residential to C-1 Light Commercial, in order to develop a parking lot on vacant land.

Applicant Jerome Properties L.L.C. acquired a strip of property on the south side of Pima Street. The parcel lies along the street, just beneath the hills of a larger parcel located on the south. The property is about16,298 square feet.



The Council approved a new liquor license application for Joao Mina, applicant for Calavera Bar & Grill located 747 S. Main St.

The Council approved the Fiscal Year 2018 Funding Agreement with the Old Town Association.

During the Fiscal Year 2018 budget process, the Council carefully considered which of the many nonprofit agencies in the community to support, and at what levels the City could support them. In the case of the Old Town Association, the Council set aside a total of $10,000 in the Fiscal Year 2018 budget in accordance with the OTA’s request.

The Council approved the Fiscal Year 2018 Funding Agreement with the Old Town Center for the Arts.

In the case of the Old Town Center for the Arts, the Council set aside a total of $20,000 in the Fiscal Year 2018 budget in accordance with the Center’s request.

The Council approved the fiscal year 2018 funding agreement with the Verde Valley Senior Citizens Association.

During the Fiscal Year 2018 budget process, the Council carefully considered which of the many nonprofit agencies in the community to support, and at what levels the City could support them. In the case of the Verde Valley Senior Citizens Association, the Council set aside a total of $55,000 in the FY 2018 budget.

The Council approved the Memorandum of Understanding (authorizing the City of Cottonwood and the Deputy City Manager, Jesus “Rudy” Rodriguez to be the Rural Activation and Innovation Network (RAIN) Regional Innovation Council (RIC) fiscal agent.

The RAIN is a project organized through a grant awarded by the National Science Foundation and administered by Arizona State University. The RAIN has divided the state into four Regional Innovation Councils (RICs) that will assist in the development and support of regional Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) learning opportunities for rural Arizona.

The Council approved an utility easement for the construction and maintenance of a telemetering pole at the City’s well site on Saddleback Drive in Verde Village 8 to Unisource Energy Services, subject to approval of the final form of easement by the City Attorney. The Council approved a resolution amending the General Plan designation for the subject property from GC-General Commercial and MR-Medium Density Residential to PLD-Planned Development. The current property owner is allowing a prospective buyer to move forward with a rezone request to develop two parcels of land, both of which front North Verde Heights Drive. A proposed project is being worked on to rezone the properties from R-1 Single Family Residential and C-1 Light Commercial to PAD (Planned Area Development) and construct a vineyard, winery, tasting room, and restaurant.

The Council held the first reading of Ordinance Number 627 amending the zoning map of the City of Cottonwood for the Galileo 33 winery project near Old Town.

The council approved a resolution approving a grant agreement from the FAA for the second phase of the Airport apron reconstruction project.

The Airport Apron is approaching the end useful lifespan. In August of 2014 ADOT conducted a study and produced a Pavement Management Report for the Airport. This last winter, with grants from both the FAA and ADOT, the City completed the first phase of the apron reconstruction project. The second and final phase of the project was bid this summer and the bid was awarded to Combs Construction Company Inc. in the amount of $1,386,881.50.

ADOT and the FAA are proposing to fund the second phase of the project at a maximum cost of approximately $1,543,400.00. At this time the FAA is requiring that the City approve and execute the attached grant agreement which will provide 91.06 percent of the estimated cost to complete the second phase of the project. ADOT will fund 4.47 percent of that cost, and an agreement for that grant should be brought to the Council within the next two months. The City’s share of the project would also be 4.47 percent of the final cost, which is expected to be approximately $61,993.60.

The Council directed staff to look in using the repayment from switching the health insurance pool for the Civic Center remodel project.

The Council approved, with a dissenting vote from Council Member Tosca Henry, a resolution approving an intergovernmental agreement with Yavapai County to use their portion of CDBG funds for the Civic Center remodel project.

The CDBG program includes an Environmental Review Record requirement for all projects. For the Cottonwood Civic Center project there are now two separate CDBG funding sources that will be combined into the project. The first CDBG source comes from the 2015 CDBG Regional Account, which provided over $309,000 for the project. The second CDBG source for this project is from the 2017 Yavapai County CDBG distribution awarded by the Board of Supervisors in the amount of $285,000.

If Yavapai County processes the grant as a separate project, then a new Environmental Review record would be required. The concern is this could add three months to the process and cost another $5,000.00 or more for administration. That would push the phasing of construction farther apart and raises concerns regarding integrated scheduling of the construction process.

The Council approved the bid and contract from Kinney Construction for the Civic Center remodel project with a dissenting vote from Council Member Henry.

The contract is in the amount of $334,450, plus a contingency of $14,222, subject to approval of the final form of contract by the City Attorney.

The contract document was prepared for the overall management of the improvement project for Phase 1. NACOG and the project architect assisted with preparation of construction contract documents and management of the bid process. The contractor will coordinate general improvements to the Civic Center building, as well as the new HVAC system and fire sprinkler system.

The Council approved the proposed amendment to the development agreement and Phase 1 assurance agreement for the Vineyards at Cottonwood residential mixed use development removing the requirement for the first lien position for the City of Cottonwood for the first phase only - with dissenting votes from Council Member Deb Althouse and Vice Mayor Ruben Jauregui.

Since the Council’s recent approval of the Final Plat for Phase 1 of the Vineyards at Cottonwood development, several issues have arisen for which the developer has requested what it characterizes as necessary and project-critical changes to those agreements.