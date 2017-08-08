Kids Against Hunger meal-packing event returns Oct. 21

Manzanita Outreach is a local non-profit focused on delivering hope to those who need it most … locally and abroad.



In 2011, the organization became Arizona’s only Kids Against Hunger satellite. Since that time, generous support from the residents, businesses and organizations of Verde Valley has produced tremendous results. Over 1.5 million nutritious meals have been packaged and delivered so far. The meals have been distributed to emergency food providers within Yavapai County and to orphanages in Haiti.

Manzanita Outreach’s Co-Founder Karen Freeman said, “We will host our fourth annual Kids Against Hunger packing event on Saturday, October 21st at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. We hope to exceed last year’s success and that it will be a record day for our organization.”

Utilizing the support of over 800 volunteers of all ages, assembly lines will be formed and the nutritious meals will be prepared for shipment.



Kids Against Hunger’s meals have been formulated by food scientists to provide a rich source of easily digestible protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins needed by children suffering from malnutrition.



The meals offer all nine of the essential amino acids required for complete nutrition – something that can’t be said about other typical food relief sources such as rice or beans alone.



“The volunteers at our packing events are making a real impact on the lives of others,” said Executive Director Mike Newcomb. “In just two hours, a volunteer will help provide a hungry child with a life-sustaining meal every day for an entire year. It’s a ‘hands-on’ opportunity for people to be a part of something bigger than themselves and to potentially satisfy the hunger we all have within to make a difference!”

To volunteer for the event, register at www.ManzanitaOutreach.org.



Sponsorships and donations are needed to help pay for the food, packaging materials and shipping costs. Contributions are accepted online at www.ManzanitaOutrearch.org or by mailing a check to: Manzanita Outreach, P.O. Box 371, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Manzanita Outreach is a qualified organization for the AZ Tax Credit.