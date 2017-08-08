Letter: Ditto on lousy show of appreciation by Mingus

Editor:

In response to Charlene Day-Rudolph’s letter about the Mingus Union School Board’s lousy treatment of Dale Williams, Charlene is not only right about how Dale was treated per her retirement, she was downright tepid and reserved.



For too many years, Dale and her co-workers have been viewed by both MUHS administration and the board with less respect than they might give a cockroach. That they tried to spin Dale’s departure as a resignation instead of retirement is no surprise. Such is oh-so-typical of the self-serving politicking that has infected MUHS for at least a decade.

What Charlene didn’t mention, though, was how MUHS repeatedly insulted Dale. For example, several months ago MUHS recognized various employees for their length of service. By this time, Dale was nearing her 30th anniversary. But did they honor her? Nope. They didn’t even note her exemplary tenure.

And when she retired, did the school or the board do anything to honor the occasion? Again, not really. It was pretty much “don’t let the door hit you on the way out.” At least, that’s how it felt to Dale.

I iterate Charlene’s sentiment: Shame shame shame on Mingus!

I’d also suggest that those insensitive nut jobs who are running the school revisit the song “Big Yellow Taxi” by Joni Mitchell: “Don’t it always seem to go that you don’t know what you’ve got ‘til it’s gone.”

Michael C. Westlund

Clarkdale