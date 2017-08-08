Letter: Please say no to APS’ efforts to increase our bills

Editor:

I have had three homes in Arizona with solar. I see that APS wants yet another rate hike. They should be denied.

APS is not only disrespectful to solar customers but this recent rate case shows they are also disrespectful to all residential customers. The increases that APS is seeking on our monthly bills are disgusting.

I can’t believe that APS has spent millions of dollars on elections and now has the audacity to ask its ratepayers to pay millions through rate increases and increases to our basic service charge each month.

Elected members of the Arizona Corporation Commission: Please say no to APS’ efforts to unnecessarily increase our bills.

Sybil Malinowski Melody

Clarkdale