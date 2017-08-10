Cottonwood distributes Citizen Satisfaction Survey

COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood recently mailed the 2017 Citizen Satisfaction Survey to residents via their water utility bills.

The city started surveying our citizens in 2010 with the intent of receiving information about the needs and concerns of our residents. We also wanted to know what was working well for residents and what needed improvement. The information obtained through the past surveys have guided the City Council in developing priorities as they create their strategic plan for the year. In the first survey results, there was much concern expressed about roads and sidewalks which led to the reconstruction of several roads and the installation of many new sidewalk sections. In 2014, concern was expressed about the condition of sports facilities and the business friendliness of the city. That input led to greater maintenance attention at our sports facilities and further development of the Business Assistance Center that provides assistance to small or at-home businesses.

In past years, approximately 10 percent of the surveys are returned. We would always like to see that return rate improve so we get the widest span of feedback. It is also important to state that the survey is sent through the water bill so citizens who live outside the city boundaries also have the ability to provide feedback as they are regular users of our facilities and community. The survey also allows space to ask a question or express a concern and the city makes every effort to contact that person when contact information is provided.

We appreciate that everyone has a busy schedule and filling out a survey is probably the last thing you want to do. However, we really do find the feedback useful and we do take the information seriously as we strive to make the city a better place to live, work and visit.

Surveys can be dropped off at any of the City of Cottonwood offices or it can be enclosed in the envelope when mailing back your water/sewer utility bill. Results of the survey will be presented later this year to the Cottonwood City Council and will be available via the press or our website at www.cottonwoodaz.gov. If you have any questions, please contact City Hall at 928-634-5526.