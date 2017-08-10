New businesses pop up around Cottonwood

Muse Bistro is now open and serves New Orleans-style cuisine along with live entertainment. (VVN/Jennifer Volpe)

Muse Bistro is now open and serves New Orleans-style cuisine along with live entertainment. (VVN/Jennifer Volpe)

By Jennifer Volpe

  • Originally Published: August 10, 2017 12:28 p.m.

    • COTTONWOOD – New businesses have opened in Cottonwood recently, and more will be opening their doors in the near future.

    Here are a few new places on the radar:

    Muse Bistro

    Where: 735 N. Main St., in Cottonwood

    Hours: Tuesday through Saturday: 11:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., and 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. Closed Sunday and Monday.

    Specialty: New Orleans-style cuisine, local wine and beer, and live music.

    For more info: http://www.themusebistro.com or call 928-649-1735.

    *Note – Uses and serves locally-grown and organic ingredients

    Rawr Bakery

    photo

    VVN/Jennifer Volpe

    Where: 333 N 16th St. #20, in Cottonwood

    Hours: N/A

    Specialty: A gluten free and vegan based bakery.

    For more info: http://rawrbakery.com

    *Note – The bakery is expected to open early September at the former Greek Café location

    Accessible Wellness

    photo

    VVN/Jennifer Volpe

    Where: 708 Cove Pkwy., in Cottonwood

    Hours: By appointment only

    Specialty: A wellness center promoting healthy lifestyles with PEMF-biofeedback, IV nutrition, hypnosis, and Reiki.

    For more info: http://awellness.org or call 928-203-6757

    *Note: PEMF stands for pulsed electromagnetic field which uses a biofeedback machine

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.