Sports briefs: Mingus football hosts Red and Gray Scrimmage on Friday

Mingus Union football will kick off the 2017-18 Verde Valley high school sports season on Friday night.

The Marauders will host the annual Red and Gray Scrimmage at 6 p.m. at Bright Field.

Then on Wednesday at 6 p.m., the Marauders will host Central, Chino and Winslow in a four-way scrimmage.

On August 23 the freshmen team will open the season against Alhambra at home and on August 25 the varsity will play their first game at Higley. The varsity home opener is September 1 against Cactus Shadows.

Camp Verde Parks and Rec volleyball season begins

Registration for Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s Fall Co-Ed Volleyball season has begun.

The season will start September 24th in the Community Center Gym at 51 E. Hollamon Street. Matches will be on Sunday afternoons the season will run to November 19th.

Registration is $175 per team and is due September 15. For more information contact Shawna Figy at (928) 554-0829.

Basketball open gym in Camp Verde

Open gym for basketball at Camp Verde Parks & Recreation’s The Community Center Gym will start on Monday.

The gym will be open from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Volunteers will put it on and basketballs will be provided.

“We are excited by this new opportunity and not exactly sure what the participants will want to do during this time,” said Parks & Recreation Manager Michael Marshall in a press release. “People can shoot hoops or play pick-up half court games depending on their interest and who shows up.”

Camp Verde is looking for more volunteers. Those seeking to help can call (928) 554-0828 or come by the office at 395 S. Main Street.

Volleyball on Wednesdays and Pickle Ball on Thursdays are also made possible by volunteers. The activities are free but donations of equipment and supplies are accepted.

Cottonwood after school program begins

With the start of school the Cottonwood Youth Center’s after-school program is starting.

The program includes sports and crafts. It is Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and all day on school holidays.

It is $140 per month, $40 per week, $10 a day and siblings are 15 percent off.

Pick up is available from MVP, DDB CES, CMS and CJS. For more information call (928) 639-3200 or email khastings@cottonwoodaz.gov.

More preseason accolades for NAU

The preseason recognition continues to roll in for Northern Arizona football.

Sports Madness named NAU receiver Emmanuel Butler to the FCS Preseason All-American Team.

The senior is within striking distance of the Lumberjacks’ career receiving yards and touchdown receptions records. He’s in fourth place in NCAA in career receiving yards and receiving yards per game.

Meanwhile sophomore quarterback Case Cookus was one of 42 players named to the preseason College Football Performance Awards (CFPA) FCS National Performer of the Year watch list.

Cookis won the 2015 of the CFPA National Performer of the Year award before getting injured last season.

Cookus has also been named to the Walter Payton Award Watch List and the College Sports Madness Big Sky Second Team.

NAZ Suns to hold open tryouts

Northern Arizonans will get a chance to join the NAZ Suns.

The Suns will have an open try out on Saturday Sept. 9 at the Prescott Valley Event Center. The tryout will be limited to 60 participants but there will be one in Phoenix on Sept. 16 as well.

Players must be 18 years or older.

NAZ and Phoenix Suns front office personnel will be at both tryouts.

Four local tryout players were invited to the NAZ Sun’s training camp last year and three made the opening night roster. Grand Canyon University’s Daniel Alexander, Louisiana State’s Josh Gray, and Mesa Community College’s Asaad Woods played for the Suns last year. Gray record the Suns’ first ever triple

double and then played for the Magic’s summer league team last month.

The tryouts will go from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with registration starting at 8 a.m. The cost is $150 in advance and $200 the week of.

You can try out truce but need to pay twice.

For more information go to nazsuns.com/tryouts.