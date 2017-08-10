Yavapai-Apache Nation prepares for September 16 general election

By DON DECKER YAN News

  • Originally Published: August 10, 2017 12:22 p.m.

    • CAMP VERDE – The Yavapai-Apache Nation Election Board officially released the names of candidates vying for the 3 vacancies that will be vacated on September 16, 2017.

    The general election will be held on September 16, 2017, Saturday from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. with voting on the Yavapai-Apache Nation polling places and absentee ballots for those unable to cast their votes in person.

    The official names of the candidates are:

    Dawn Beauty, Harry Hood, Jr., Thomas Beauty, Dave Kinsey, Jr., Genevieve Datsi, Roberta Pavatea, Freida Eswonia, Darlene Rubio, Linda Evans, Angelina Smith, Billy Garner , Genevieve Stacey-Wright, Raymond Trujillo, and Thomasene Cardova.

    The official polling places will be in the following communities on the Yavapai-Apache Nation:

    Middle Verde-Social Service Building

    Clarkdale-Senior Center Building

    Camp Verde-EDA Building

    Tunlii-Tribal Housing Building.

