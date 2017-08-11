The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present a one-night only special premiere of “The Goddess Project” on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

Filmmaker Holli Rae will be in Sedona to host the film and present a Q&A discussion after both screenings.

Determined to empower the feminine voice, two aspiring filmmakers — Holli Rae and Sara Landas — packed their lives into a school bus for what became the most transformative adventure of their lives.

Through powerful conversations with more than 100 women from different walks of life, “The Goddess Project” gives an intimate look into the collective experience that women in the United States face today.

“In 2011, we made a pact to start contributing to the world in a bigger way, and we immediately started meeting other women who were committed to doing the same,” said the filmmakers. “After getting to know these women, we saw that our fears and obstacles were so similar. Through our conversations, we were able to learn different ways to overcome them.”

“We realized how empowering and transformative it is to hear stories from women who you can relate to, so we decided we wanted to travel the country and share the stories of women,” added Holli and Sara.

“Movies play a huge role in shaping our culture, and we felt frustrated by the same stereotypical roles in the media. We knew there were millions of other women out there also seeking inspiration, authenticity and diversity, so we took a leap of faith and combined our skills to create the grassroots documentary film of our dreams.”

“The Goddess Project” explores the multifaceted experience of womanhood and sparks a passionate and necessary conversation about the obstacles that women face and what we can do to empower each other and create a brighter future for people everywhere.

“Holli and Sara have called time out on the industry’s gender inequality to bring a fresh set of stories to the forefront — those of ordinary, but at the same time extraordinary, women.” — The Huffington Post

Come join filmmaker Holli Rae as she brings this inspiring and empowering documentary to Sedona, and stay for a thought-provoking Q&A discussion after each screening.

“The Goddess Project” will show at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Thursday, Aug. 24 at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members.

For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.

For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.