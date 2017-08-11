Verde Heritage 1918: Sun's Eclipse Partially Visible Here

"Jerome will on June 8 enjoy the unusual privilege of witnessing an eclipse of the sun."

"To persons living on a narrow path running from the extreme northwestern part of the United States to the extreme southeastern, the eclipse will be total. To Jerome people, the sun will be about 75 percent covered. Not for 97 years --- until 2017 --- will a similar opportunity come to the United States, and not for 316 years will the states that are to be favored with a total eclipse on June 8 be again so fortunate. Total eclipses are happening somewhere in the world most of the time, but they get all over the world only about once in every three and a half centuries."

"The big black shadow, which will be caused by the moon swinging between the earth and the sun, will sweep across the country at an almost unbelievable rate of speed. It will cut a diagonal path across the United States about 60 miles wide, which will run through parts of Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida."

"The moon's shadow will touch the earth first at a point in the Pacific Ocean southeast of Japan at the little island of Borodino. It will travel northeastward until it is about 500 miles south of Alaska, then its course will be southeastward."

"Traveling at the rate of about 2,000 miles an hour, it will strike the American coast at the mouth of the Columbia River, the moving shadow then having traversed about two-thirds of its path. Striking the United States at 1:55 p.m., it will reach the Mississippi valley at about 4:37 p.m., central time, and will leave the United States at the coast of Florida at 5:42 p. m., eastern time."

"The darkness of the total eclipse will last about 90 seconds. Folks on both sides of the path will see but a partial eclipse, but pretty much all of the United States will get a touch of the big event. Arizona is a long distance from the path of totality, but people in this section will see about a three-quarters eclipse."

"Beginning at about 2:25 p.m., people in Jerome will observe the sun passing in eclipse behind the moon. As nearly 75 percent of the sun's face will be obscured, the strange darkness in the middle of the afternoon will be very evident."

"The round black spot on the earth's surface, some 66 miles in diameter, will pass South Bend, Washington, in about 121 seconds; Denver in about 89 seconds, and Orlando, Florida, I about 50 seconds. The Twentieth Century limited [train] may, under favorable conditions, reach a speed of 66 miles an hour. The eclipse shadow reaches that speed in a minute."

"Astronomers are making all sorts of preparations to receive the phenomenon with due ceremony. Mammoth cameras are being placed in the large observatories all along the route of the big shadow. One of these big earth eyes has been placed at Denver by the Yerkes observatory. Others making preparations are: The Lick observatory at Goldendale, Washington; the Mount Wilson at Green River, Wyoming; the Smithsonian at Lakin, Kansas; the United States Naval observatory at Baker, Oregon. The University of Colorado does not have to go away from home for the event."

(Verde Copper News; Jerome; Saturday, June 1, 1918; page 1.)

Camp Verde: During the eclipse of the sun on July 29, 1878, the temperature fell 32 degrees in 30 minutes. The temperature had usually been 112 degrees in the shade.

(Weekly Arizona Miner; August 16, 1878; The Verde Independent; August 15, 2012.)