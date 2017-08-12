Camp Verde football foe drops varsity team for 2017, Cowboys get bye

Camp Verde High football will receive an unexpected break this year.

Mohave Accelerated, who the Cowboys were scheduled to face on Oct. 6 will not be able to field a football team this year. Camp Verde will now have a bye that week.

The match-up against the Patriot would have been a road game so the Cowboys will now have five home games and four away.

Last year Camp Verde beat Mohave Accelerated 39-0 and the Patriots went 0-10.

The Cowboys host Scottsdale Prep in a scrimmage on Friday at 6 p.m. They open the season with Chino Valley at home on August 25.

Camp Verde’s schedule will now feature three straight home games from mid-September to late October.

The Cowboys originally did not have a bye.